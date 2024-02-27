Senators at Predators

SENATORS (25-28-3) at PREDATORS (32-25-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Denis Gurianov

Injured: None

Status report

Korpisalo will start after making eight saves on 10 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg in a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Saros is expected to make his 15th start in 18 games. ... Filip Forsberg (maintenance) did not participate in the morning skate, but Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he will play.