Senators at Predators

SENATORS (25-28-3) at PREDATORS (32-25-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Denis Gurianov
Injured: None
Status report
Korpisalo will start after making eight saves on 10 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg in a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Saros is expected to make his 15th start in 18 games. ... Filip Forsberg (maintenance) did not participate in the morning skate, but Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he will play.