Demidov ties it late, Newhook scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Senators

Newhook scored the winner after Ivan Demidov tied it 3-3 with 2:23 left in the third period on a one-timer from the slot after the Canadiens blew a 2-0 lead.

Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist and Juraj Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal for the third straight game for Montreal (9-3-0), which has won three in a row and five of six. Sam Montembeault made 14 saves.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki had two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games. He has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during the streak since not getting a point in Montreal’s season opener Oct. 8.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, Michael Amadio and Tim Stutzkle scored for Ottawa (6-5-2), which had won four of five. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

Caufield made it 1-0 at 7:05 of the first period, putting a shot between Ullmark’s pads on a breakaway. He has five goals in his past four games.

Slafkovsky put Montreal up 2-0 at 9:25 on the power play when he finished off a sharp passing play. Slafkovsky has scored four of his five goals on the man-advantage.

Batherson cut it to 2-1 at 11:53 of the second period. After Fabian Zetterlund drove to the net with the puck from the left corner, Batherson trailed and slapped in the loose puck from a tight angle along the goal line right after Canadiens forward Zack Bolduc shot wide to the right of the net on a breakaway.

Batherson has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak.

Ullmark made a right pad save on Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson’s penalty shot at 17:34 of the second.

Amadio got credit for tying it 2-2 with 11 seconds remaining in the second. The goal was initially waved off for goalie interference after a rebound of Amadio’s shot went in off Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson, but Senators coach Travis Green successfully challenged that Ottawa forward Claude Giroux did not interfere with Montembeault on the play.

Stutzle put Ottawa up 3-2 at 12:27 with a backhand past Montembeault.