Pinto scores 1st of season for Senators in win against Canadiens

Korpisalo makes 24 saves for Ottawa; Montreal drops 3rd in row

Recap: Ottawa Senators @ Montreal Canadiens 1.23.24

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREALShane Pinto scored his first goal of the season for the Ottawa Senators in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson and Mathieu Joseph also scored for the Senators (18-24-1), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games, including a 6-2 win against Montreal on Thursday. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves. 

Johnathan Kovacevic scored, and Jake Allen made 24 saves for the Canadiens (19-21-7), who have been outscored 19-7 during a three-game losing streak. 

Greig gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 7:45 of the first period. He tucked a backhand around Allen on a rebound off Erik Brannstrom’s one-timer from the point. 

Sanderson made it 2-0 at 8:26 with a wrist shot from the slot.

Pinto pushed it to 3-0 during 4-on-4 play at 6:22 of the second period. He took a stretch pass from Claude Giroux from his own goal line off the left-side boards and beat Allen on a breakaway. 

Kovacevic’s shot from the point through traffic at 12:31 of the third cut the lead to 3-1.

Joseph scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 17:33.

