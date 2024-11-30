Senators at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
SENATORS (10-11-1) at KINGS (13–8-3)

7 p.m. ET; KCAL, SN1, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Alex Turcotte -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Moore (undisclosed), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Senators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. … Moore’s status is unknown after the forward did not play in a 2-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Thomas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

