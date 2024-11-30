Senators at Kings projected lineups

SENATORS (10-11-1) at KINGS (13–8-3)
7 p.m. ET; KCAL, SN1, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: David Perron (upper body), Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Alex Turcotte -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Trevor Moore (undisclosed), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
The Senators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. … Moore’s status is unknown after the forward did not play in a 2-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Thomas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.