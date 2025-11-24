Senators at Kings projected lineups

SENATORS (11-6-4) at KINGS (10-6-6)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Jeff Malott
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)
Status report
Chabot, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will not play. He returned against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday after missing three games. … Helenius will play for the first time since Oct. 18, replacing Turcotte at forward on the fourth line.