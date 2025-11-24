Senators at Kings projected lineups

SENATORS (11-6-4) at KINGS (10-6-6)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Jeff Malott

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Status report

Chabot, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will not play. He returned against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday after missing three games. … Helenius will play for the first time since Oct. 18, replacing Turcotte at forward on the fourth line.