Video Review: OTT @ FLA – 9:54 of the First Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Florida

Explanation:
The original call on the ice was no goal. The Referee initiated a video review and deemed that the puck entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play, therefore they awarded the goal. According to Rule 37.3 (i), apparent goals shall be subject to video review when the “puck enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck.”

