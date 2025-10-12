Panthers power past Senators for 3rd straight win to open season

Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 9:54, uncorking a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that Ullmark reached up for and initially caught with his glove before it hit the ice. The puck then rolled out and went in between his skates.

“Awful,’’ Ullmark said when asked to assess his game. “It’s one of those days where you are trying your best, and the puck still finds its way to trickle in. Nothing to really say about that. I always try my best and never quit, play a 60-minute game. … More weird plays than not. I’ve said it before, but ‘mind of a goldfish’.”

Although the initial call was no goal, video review determined “the puck entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play.’’

Pinto cut it to 2-1 17:33, getting to the front of the net as Bobrovsky -- who had come out to play the puck -- was slow to get back into position.

“Obviously we need to be better, too many penalties,” said Pinto, whose team plays its home opener on Monday afternoon against the Nashville Predators. “Quick turnaround, play Monday and get back on track.’’

The Panthers consecutive power-play goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the third.

Ekblad made it 3-1 at 35 seconds of the second when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Ullmark.

Lundell then made it 4-1 at 18:28, getting in front and tipping a point shot from Jeff Petry.

“I liked our power play for sure, that was the driver of the game for us,’’ said Florida coach Paul Maurice, whose team went 3-for-5 with the man-advantage. “Both units were producing chances or goals. I liked our gap all over the ice. They are a very difficult team to handle with the back end as mobile as it is in that department. I thought we were pretty good.’’