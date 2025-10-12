SUNRISE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Anton Lundell each had a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers, who won their third straight game to open the season with a 6-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
Panthers power past Senators for 3rd straight win to open season
Marchand, Ekblad, Lundell each has goal, assist for Florida, which scores 3 in row on power play
Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich also scored for the Panthers (3-0-0), who scored four straight goals, including three consecutive on the power play. Seth Jones had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.
“We are a well-oiled machine and feel pretty good about our game to start,’’ Ekblad said. “We have a set of rules that we adhere to on a daily basis and we try to bring that to our game every day.”
Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators (1-1-0). Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.
“Not good enough to win, that’s for sure,’’ Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “That’s a good team over there, we know that. We weren’t good enough to win. It’s that’s simple. Lots of challenges. They are the back-to-back champions, the list is long. If you are going to beat a team like that in their building, you’re going to have to play better than we did tonight.”
Marchand gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 6:08 of the first period, sprung on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Seth Jones before scoring on a downed Ullmark on the backhand.
Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 9:54, uncorking a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that Ullmark reached up for and initially caught with his glove before it hit the ice. The puck then rolled out and went in between his skates.
“Awful,’’ Ullmark said when asked to assess his game. “It’s one of those days where you are trying your best, and the puck still finds its way to trickle in. Nothing to really say about that. I always try my best and never quit, play a 60-minute game. … More weird plays than not. I’ve said it before, but ‘mind of a goldfish’.”
Although the initial call was no goal, video review determined “the puck entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play.’’
Pinto cut it to 2-1 17:33, getting to the front of the net as Bobrovsky -- who had come out to play the puck -- was slow to get back into position.
“Obviously we need to be better, too many penalties,” said Pinto, whose team plays its home opener on Monday afternoon against the Nashville Predators. “Quick turnaround, play Monday and get back on track.’’
The Panthers consecutive power-play goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the third.
Ekblad made it 3-1 at 35 seconds of the second when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Ullmark.
Lundell then made it 4-1 at 18:28, getting in front and tipping a point shot from Jeff Petry.
“I liked our power play for sure, that was the driver of the game for us,’’ said Florida coach Paul Maurice, whose team went 3-for-5 with the man-advantage. “Both units were producing chances or goals. I liked our gap all over the ice. They are a very difficult team to handle with the back end as mobile as it is in that department. I thought we were pretty good.’’
Florida got a 4-minute power play on a high-sticking call on Thomas Chabot and Samoskevich scored his first goal of the season at 5:39 of the third to push it to 5-1 by driving the net and going over the glove of Ullmark.
“Guys are really stepping up obviously,” Samoskevich said. “Losing some guys early is tough, but we are so deep in here, so close, really proud of the guys for bearing down and stepping up.”
Reinhart also scored his first goal of the season at 11:14 to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead, going to the front of the net off a sharp pass from Gustav Forsling.
Pinto scored his second goal of the night at 17:35 of the third for the 6-2 final.
“It’s a good start, we have played good games with our structure. Good wins, good points,” Bobrovsky said.
NOTES: Maurice said that Dmitry Kulikov, who was placed on IR on Friday with an upper-body injury, will be seeing a specialist on Monday to determine the next step. …The Panthers are the second reigning Stanley Cup champion in the past 25 years to win their first three games of the season. They joined the 2023-24 Vegas Golden Knights (seven straight wins) and the 2020-21 Tampa Bay Lightning (three). Including the 23 games from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bobrovsky has started 26 straight for Florida. … Pinto, who also scored twice in a 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, became the first player in franchise history to start a season with consecutive multigoal games.