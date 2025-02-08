Senators at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (29-22-4) at PANTHERS (33-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN1, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee), Shane Pinto (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (upper body)

Status report

Pinto, a forward, will miss his second straight game after leaving during the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... Coach Travis Green said the Senators will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive time. ... Florida coach Paul Maurice said Samoskevich is out for precautionary reasons; the forward left during the second period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and did not return.

