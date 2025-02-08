Senators at Panthers projected lineups

SENATORS (29-22-4) at PANTHERS (33-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN1, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee), Shane Pinto (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (upper body)
Status report
Pinto, a forward, will miss his second straight game after leaving during the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... Coach Travis Green said the Senators will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive time. ... Florida coach Paul Maurice said Samoskevich is out for precautionary reasons; the forward left during the second period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and did not return.