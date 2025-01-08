Kane scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Senators for 5th straight win

Larkin extends goal streak to 4, Lyon injured for Detroit

Senators at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane’s power-play goal at 2:21 of overtime gave the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Moritz Seider drew a hooking penalty on Jake Sanderson at 2:10 of overtime, and Kane needed only 11 seconds to rip a wrist shot past Anton Forsberg.

Detroit (18-18-4) has won a season-best five straight games. Alex Lyon stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period before leaving with an upper-body injury. Cam Talbot made 21 saves in relief.

Ottawa (19-18-2), which was finishing a franchise-record nine-game road trip (4-4-1) because of the World Juniors Championship, has lost five of six. Forsberg made 30 saves.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:30 of the first period, beating Forsberg after a quick passing play with Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond. The Detroit captain extended his goal streak to four games (five goals) and his point streak to six games (eight points; five goals, three assists).

Thomas Chabot scored from the point to tie the game at 12:25 of the second period, beating Talbot five seconds after the expiration of Jonatan Berggren’s penalty.

Brady Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 19:05, scoring a power-play goal from nearly the same spot as Chabot.

Joe Veleno made it 2-2 at 5:00 of the third period, knocking home a rebound from the slot for his fifth goal of the season.

The Red Wings nearly took the lead at 9:29, but Forsberg slid across the crease to rob Marco Kasper with a glove save.

Latest News

Skinner stops 26, Oilers shut out Bruins for 4th win in row

Voronkov scores twice, Blue Jackets top Penguins in shootout for comeback win

Hellebuyck gets 300th NHL win, Jets defeat Predators to end 3-game skid

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

NHL Buzz: Malkin day to day with upper-body injury for Penguins

Knies breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs edge Flyers for 5th straight win 

Benn lifts Stars past Rangers in OT for 5th straight win 

Point scores with 52 seconds left in 3rd to lift Lightning past Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Faubert honored at Winter Classic for cancer research

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Dryden recalls MacNeil making him Canadiens starter for 1970-71 playoffs

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores hardest goal of season

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 7