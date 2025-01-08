DETROIT -- Patrick Kane’s power-play goal at 2:21 of overtime gave the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Kane scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Senators for 5th straight win
Larkin extends goal streak to 4, Lyon injured for Detroit
Moritz Seider drew a hooking penalty on Jake Sanderson at 2:10 of overtime, and Kane needed only 11 seconds to rip a wrist shot past Anton Forsberg.
Detroit (18-18-4) has won a season-best five straight games. Alex Lyon stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period before leaving with an upper-body injury. Cam Talbot made 21 saves in relief.
Ottawa (19-18-2), which was finishing a franchise-record nine-game road trip (4-4-1) because of the World Juniors Championship, has lost five of six. Forsberg made 30 saves.
Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:30 of the first period, beating Forsberg after a quick passing play with Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond. The Detroit captain extended his goal streak to four games (five goals) and his point streak to six games (eight points; five goals, three assists).
Thomas Chabot scored from the point to tie the game at 12:25 of the second period, beating Talbot five seconds after the expiration of Jonatan Berggren’s penalty.
Brady Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 19:05, scoring a power-play goal from nearly the same spot as Chabot.
Joe Veleno made it 2-2 at 5:00 of the third period, knocking home a rebound from the slot for his fifth goal of the season.
The Red Wings nearly took the lead at 9:29, but Forsberg slid across the crease to rob Marco Kasper with a glove save.