Kane scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Senators for 5th straight win

Moritz Seider drew a hooking penalty on Jake Sanderson at 2:10 of overtime, and Kane needed only 11 seconds to rip a wrist shot past Anton Forsberg.

Detroit (18-18-4) has won a season-best five straight games. Alex Lyon stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period before leaving with an upper-body injury. Cam Talbot made 21 saves in relief.

Ottawa (19-18-2), which was finishing a franchise-record nine-game road trip (4-4-1) because of the World Juniors Championship, has lost five of six. Forsberg made 30 saves.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:30 of the first period, beating Forsberg after a quick passing play with Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond. The Detroit captain extended his goal streak to four games (five goals) and his point streak to six games (eight points; five goals, three assists).

Thomas Chabot scored from the point to tie the game at 12:25 of the second period, beating Talbot five seconds after the expiration of Jonatan Berggren’s penalty.

Brady Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 19:05, scoring a power-play goal from nearly the same spot as Chabot.

Joe Veleno made it 2-2 at 5:00 of the third period, knocking home a rebound from the slot for his fifth goal of the season.

The Red Wings nearly took the lead at 9:29, but Forsberg slid across the crease to rob Marco Kasper with a glove save.