Senators at Red Wings projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Adam Gaudette
Cole Reinhardt -- Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Mads Sogaard, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday. ... Petry will miss his second straight game; Red Wings coach Todd McLennan said the defenseman is unlikely to resume skating until the weekend.