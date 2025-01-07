Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (19-17-2) at RED WINGS (17-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Adam Gaudette

Cole Reinhardt -- Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Mads Sogaard, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday. ... Petry will miss his second straight game; Red Wings coach Todd McLennan said the defenseman is unlikely to resume skating until the weekend.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kreider placed on injured reserve by Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Dryden recalls MacNeil making him Canadiens starter for 1970-71 playoffs

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores hardest goal of season

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 7

Markstrom makes 22 saves, Devils edge Kraken to end 4-game skid

NHL Buzz: Hughes returns, Pettersson still out for Canucks

Toews has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Panthers

Tuch scores twice, Sabres edge Capitals in shootout to end 3-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Analytics proving valuable tool for coaches to identify what's working, needs improvement