Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Adam Gaudette

Cole Reinhardt -- Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Mads Sogaard, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday. ... Petry will miss his second straight game; Red Wings coach Todd McLennan said the defenseman is unlikely to resume skating until the weekend.