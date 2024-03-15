Forsberg stops 35, Senators rally for shootout win against Blue Jackets

Stutzle ties it in 3rd after Giroux scores; Columbus drops 3rd in row

Recap: Senators @ Blue Jackets 3.14.24

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Anton Forsberg made 35 saves, and the Ottawa Senators rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Thursday.

Claude Giroux scored in regulation and had the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout for the Senators (27-33-4), who have won two in a row.

Boone Jenner and Alexander Nylander scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Blue Jackets (22-33-11), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves.

Jenner scored 15 seconds into the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. He scored from the slot after the Senators turned the puck over while trying to clear the zone.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 5:21 of the third period with a power-play goal. He swatted in a loose puck in front after Gaudreau's cross-ice pass batted down by Giroux.

Giroux, however, cut it to 2-1 at 7:25, finishing a backdoor pass from Boris Katchouk at the right post.

Tim Stutzle then tied it 2-2 at 12:27 when he beat Merzlikins five-hole from the left circle.

