Gibson on a roll during 1st season with Red Wings 

DETROIT -- This is the John Gibson the Detroit Red Wings had in mind, a goalie who could help them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The 32-year-old struggled at first after leaving the Anaheim Ducks via trade June 28. But he has won six straight starts, and coach Todd McLellan said he’ll start again at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

Since Dec. 2, Gibson is 15-2-0 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He leads the NHL in wins in that span. Among goalies who have played more than eight games, he ranks second in GAA, behind Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (1.99), and in save percentage, behind Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders (.931).

He’s a huge reason Detroit is fighting for first place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. The Red Wings (30-16-4) are two points behind the Lightning (31-13-4) for first in the Atlantic as well as two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-4), who are tied with Tampa Bay for first in the East.

“He was brought in to, not save the team, but give them an opportunity to make the playoffs, so that’s a different kind of pressure than he’s felt over the last few years,” said former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, now a TV analyst for FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. “I think once he got over all that and wrapped his head around what’s expected of him, now he’s been on a roll. He looks comfortable now.”