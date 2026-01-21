Caufield scores with 15 seconds left, Canadiens recover to defeat Wild

Lane Hutson had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault and Alexandre Carrier scored, while Ivan Demidov had two assists and Jakub Dobes made 16 saves for Montreal (28-15-7), which has won consecutive games.

“All our guys played the right way,” Hutson said. “We played a deep game, won a lot of puck battles and it paid off. I think we played a really good game all around.”

Vladimir Tarasenko had two power-play goals and Brock Faber also scored for Minnesota (28-14-9), which had won consecutive games, including 6-3 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

“A point would have been huge,” Faber said. “Back-to-backs, like that, obviously getting it into overtime would have given us a chance to get two points. I think that one sucked at the end, that last shift. He’s [Caufield] the most dangerous player on the ice, and I’ve got to close harder there. That’s what he does. He scores big goals. It would have been great to give ourselves a chance to earn the two points in overtime.”

Wallstedt made 29 saves one night after Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for the Wild.

“'Wally' played great, kept us in it all night,” Faber said. “They’ve got a fast hockey team, every single guy can skate and move. It’s hard to win here in this building. We didn’t have our best tonight. I thought we pushed back well at times and gave ourselves a chance.”

Tarasenko, who scored twice and had an assist on Monday, gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:44 of the first period. He got the pass from Mats Zuccarello and snapped it past Dobes stick side from the top of the right face-off circle.