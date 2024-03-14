Senators at Blue Jackets

SENATORS (26-33-4) at BLUE JACKETS (22-33-10)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Trey Fix-Wolansky -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Carson Meyer -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Kelly will return after serving a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund during a 4-3 overtime loss March 7. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo started the past three games. ... Forwards Chinakhov and Kuraly each was injured in a 3-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. … Pyyhtia was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey on Wednesday. ... He, Meyer, Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce each has been recalled in the past week. …. Marchenko returns after missing one game due to illness. … Merzlikins starts after allowing three goals on four shots and being pulled at 5:48 of the first period Tuesday; Tarasov made 19 saves in relief.