Senators at Blue Jackets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (26-33-4) at BLUE JACKETS (22-33-10)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS2 

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Trey Fix-Wolansky -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Carson Meyer -- Brendan Gaunce  -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Kelly will return after serving a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund during a 4-3 overtime loss March 7. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo started the past three games. ... Forwards Chinakhov and Kuraly each was injured in a 3-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. … Pyyhtia was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey on Wednesday. ... He, Meyer, Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce each has been recalled in the past week. …. Marchenko returns after missing one game due to illness. … Merzlikins starts after allowing three goals on four shots and being pulled at 5:48 of the first period Tuesday; Tarasov made 19 saves in relief.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Allen to make Devils debut against Stars

Khusnutdinov getting mentored by Kaprizov on road to Wild debut

Gritty takes blame for stolen Jagr bobbleheads

Hyman scoring in abundance, authoring signature season for Oilers

NHL On Tap: Panthers, Hurricanes face off with new additions

NHL Morning Skate for March 14

Avalanche rally from down 3, top Canucks in OT for 5th straight win

Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers ease past Capitals

Red Wings dealing with frustration, 6-game losing streak threatening playoff hopes

Demko week to week for Canucks with lower-body injury

Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes top choice for Norris as best defenseman

Super 16: Surging Panthers hold steady at No. 1 in power rankings 

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

Predators defeat Jets, extend point streak to 13

On Campus: Casey, Ufko among NHL Draft picks seeking to make NCAA Tournament 

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck top choice for Vezina as League's best goalie

Messier says he'd build team around Crosby in Q&A with NHL.com