Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ CHI – 8:31 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review confirmed Tim Stützle had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to his goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, “a player controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Schaefer, like Potvin, skillfully adjusting to NHL as Islanders rookies

Blue Jackets determined to take next step with playoff berth, GM says

Nolan earns Order of Sport in Canada for inspiring First Nation communities

Wood scores twice in return, propels Blue Jackets past Sabres in OT

Girgensons scores 2, Lightning defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

Eichel scores 2 late, lifts Golden Knights over Hurricanes

Korpisalo, Bruins rally past Islanders with 5 straight goals

Brink gets 2 points, Flyers recover for shootout win against Penguins

Connor goal propels Jets past Wild in OT

Larkin gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Blues

Gaborik reads Wild starting lineup, drops puck before 25th anniversary game

Ducks recover to defeat Panthers in shootout

NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks

Domi scores twice, lifts Maple Leafs past Flames

Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

Miller anticipates ‘emotional’ return to Vancouver with Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings