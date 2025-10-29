Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ CHI – 8:31 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review confirmed Tim Stützle had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to his goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, “a player controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge