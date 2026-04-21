Situation Room Initiated Challenge: OTT @ CAR – 17:18 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Carolina

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined Jordan Staal did not have possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1, which states in part, “a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”

Additionally, Warren Foegele was assessed a penalty for hooking on a breakaway, therefore, Jordan Martinook was awarded a penalty shot at 3:11 (16:49 elapsed) in accordance with Rule 38.7, which states in part, “If one or more penalties (minor or major) are assessed between the time of the missed infraction and the video review that disallows the apparent goal, the offending team(s) (and responsible Player(s)) will still be required to serve the penalty(ies) identified and assessed, and the time of the penalty(ies) will be recorded as the time at which the play should have been stopped for the missed infraction.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

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