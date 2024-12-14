RALEIGH, N.C. -- Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Friday.
Ullmark makes 32 saves, Senators shut out Hurricanes
Pinto scores 2 goals for Ottawa; Carolina has lost 5 of past 7
Shane Pinto scored two goals and Nick Jensen had a goal and an assist for the Senators (14-13-2), who have won two in a row and four of the past five.
The win was Ullmark's first against the Hurricanes after going 0-4-1 in seven games.
Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes (18-10-1), who have lost five of the past seven.
The Senators took a 1-0 lead at 4:04 of the second period. Jensen forced a turnover on Eric Robinson before Michael Amadio passed to Pinto for a wrist shot between the circles.
Jensen made it 2-0 at 14:45 of the third period when, pinched down into the right circle, he took a pass from Nick Cousins and scored five-hole on Kochetkov.
Pinto added an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left for the 3-0 final.