Senators at Flames projected lineups

SENATORS (29-22-9) at FLAMES (24-29-7)
9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday
Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), David Perron (sports hernia)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Kevin Bahl -- Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: John Beecher, Olli Maatta
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)
Status report
Senators coach Travis Green was noncommittal regarding any lineup changes, but confirmed Ullmark will start. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Maatta, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, won’t play, but is expected to be available against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. … Pachal will be back in the lineup after being scratched for a 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Pospisil will play after being scratched the past two games.