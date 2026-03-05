Senators at Flames projected lineups

SENATORS (29-22-9) at FLAMES (24-29-7)

9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday

Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), David Perron (sports hernia)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Kevin Bahl -- Brayden Pachal

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: John Beecher, Olli Maatta

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)

Status report

Senators coach Travis Green was noncommittal regarding any lineup changes, but confirmed Ullmark will start. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Maatta, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, won’t play, but is expected to be available against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. … Pachal will be back in the lineup after being scratched for a 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Pospisil will play after being scratched the past two games.