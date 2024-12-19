Senators at Flames projected lineups

SENATORS (16-13-2) at FLAMES (15-11-6)
9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Ottawa recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League early Thursday. ... The Flames will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, with the exception of Vladar starting in place of Wolf. ... Barrie, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a 16th straight game.