Senators at Flames projected lineups

SENATORS (16-13-2) at FLAMES (15-11-6)

9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Ottawa recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League early Thursday. ... The Flames will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, with the exception of Vladar starting in place of Wolf. ... Barrie, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a 16th straight game.