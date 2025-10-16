Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Josh Doan had three assists for the Sabres (1-3-0). Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Zach Benson also had three assists in his season debut for Buffalo. The forward was hit in the face by a puck in practice on Oct. 8, which caused him to be hospitalized. He was discharged two days later and resumed skating on his own on Sunday.

Jake Sanderson had a goal and an assist, Jordan Spence had three assists, and Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves for the Senators (1-3-0), who have allowed 18 goals in their past three games (all losses).

McLeod tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 6:46 of the second period. Benson's initial attempt was stopped by a scrambling Merilainen, but he quickly got the rebound across the ice to McLeod, who scored into an open net with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Tuch put the Sabres in front 3-2 at 10:17, cleaning up the rebound of Jacob Bryson's point shot in front.

Zucker then scored two power-play goals in a 1:57 span to extend the lead to 5-2.

Zucker's first goal came from the left circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin, who was along the goal line, at 11:46. He was then credited with his second goal at 13:43 after Doan’s initial shot hit the stick of Sanderson before deflecting into the net off Zucker's left arm.

Shane Pinto cut it to 5-3 just 40 seconds into the third period, redirecting Spence’s shot through his own legs and over the left shoulder of Lyon.

Lars Eller pulled the Senators to within 5-4 at 2:15 after Nick Cousins stole the puck that Lyon had left for Dahlin along the goal line.

McLeod responded 17 seconds later to push it to 6-4. He skated into a drop pass from Tuch on a 2-on-2 rush and scored over Merilainen’s right arm.

Quinn scored 45 seconds after that to make it 7-4. He took a pass from Peyton Krebs on a 2-on-1, cut back across the grain and slipped a backhand past Merilainen’s right pad.

Jiri Kulich added an empty-net goal at 16:44 for the 8-4 final.

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:01 of the first period. His one-timer from the slot went wide of the net, but it ricocheted off the end glass and caromed back toward the crease, where it hit Merilainen in the back before crossing the goal line.

Tim Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 16:09 with a redirection of Fabian Zetterlund's one-timer from the point.

Sanderson gave the Senators a 2-1 lead at 3:58 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal following a scramble in the crease. Buffalo challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.