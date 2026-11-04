Senators at Sabres projected lineups

SENATORS (9-6-1) at SABRES (7-4-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Carter Yakemchuk
Samuel Ersson
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Tyler Kleven (sick), Warren Foegele (lower body), Linus Ullmark (lower body),
William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Ryan McLeod -- Josh Norris -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Louis Crevier
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: None
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body), Conor Timmins (lower body)
Status report
Yakemchuk will replace Kleven, a defenseman, after being scratched the past three games. Kleven did not practice Tuesday and was not on the ice for Ottawa’s optional morning skate. … Ullmark participated in the morning skate after going on the ice at the end of practice Tuesday to face some shooters. Senators coach Travis Green said Tuesday it was “a step in the right direction” for the goalie, who has missed six games. … Kulich, a forward, and Timmins, a defenseman, are each available to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. Kulich has missed four games after taking a puck to the face at practice on Oct. 23; Timmins was injured Sept. 26 in a preseason game. … Helenius, a forward, is week to week. He was injured Oct. 27.