Senators at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (9-6-1) at SABRES (7-4-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Carter Yakemchuk

Samuel Ersson

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Tyler Kleven (sick), Warren Foegele (lower body), Linus Ullmark (lower body), 
William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Ryan McLeod -- Josh Norris -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Louis Crevier

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: None

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body), Conor Timmins (lower body)

Status report

Yakemchuk will replace Kleven, a defenseman, after being scratched the past three games. Kleven did not practice Tuesday and was not on the ice for Ottawa’s optional morning skate. … Ullmark participated in the morning skate after going on the ice at the end of practice Tuesday to face some shooters. Senators coach Travis Green said Tuesday it was “a step in the right direction” for the goalie, who has missed six games. … Kulich, a forward, and Timmins, a defenseman, are each available to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. Kulich has missed four games after taking a puck to the face at practice on Oct. 23; Timmins was injured Sept. 26 in a preseason game. … Helenius, a forward, is week to week. He was injured Oct. 27.

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