Senators at Sabres

SENATORS (14-22-0) at SABRES (17-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Parker Kelly -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Mathieu Joseph -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jake Sanderson
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Jeff Skinner (upper body)
Status report
Norris will not play after he had 16:49 of ice time in a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, and will be re-evaluated Friday in Ottawa. … Bernard-Docker will enter the lineup after after being scratched Tuesday; the Senators will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 30 saves at Calgary. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Skinner is week to week; the forward had imaging done Wednesday after not missing a shift in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Okposo will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Ryan Johnson will play after being scratched the past three games. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after Levi made 21 saves against Seattle.