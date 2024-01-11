Senators at Sabres

SENATORS (14-22-0) at SABRES (17-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Parker Kelly -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Mathieu Joseph -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jake Sanderson

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Jeff Skinner (upper body)

Status report

Norris will not play after he had 16:49 of ice time in a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, and will be re-evaluated Friday in Ottawa. … Bernard-Docker will enter the lineup after after being scratched Tuesday; the Senators will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 30 saves at Calgary. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Skinner is week to week; the forward had imaging done Wednesday after not missing a shift in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Okposo will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Ryan Johnson will play after being scratched the past three games. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after Levi made 21 saves against Seattle.

