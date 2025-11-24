Tkachuk could return from thumb injury this week for Senators

Brady Tkachuk is doing “great” and could return for the Ottawa Senators “sooner than later,” coach Travis Green said Monday.

The forward and Senators captain injured his thumb in their third game of the season on Oct. 13 and had surgery four days later. Tkachuk had three assists through the three games.

Ottawa (11-6-4) plays the third of a five-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2). It then visits the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2) before a matinee at the St. Louis Blues on Friday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDSI).

The Senators have gone 10-4-4 without Tkachuk, who was a full participant at practice on Nov. 19 for the first time since the injury.

“I think they’re kind of doing whatever it takes to win,” he said. “The compete and will-to-win level is the highest I’ve ever seen, so just looking to add to that when we get back and join what they’ve built the last five weeks.

“Just looking to add and elevate and help the boys as much as I can.”

The No. 4 pick by the Senators at the 2018 NHL Draft, Tkachuk has 407 points (191 goals, 216 assists) in 515 regular-season games and seven points (four goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Brady's done all he can to continue to lead, even with his injury, being in and around the group," general manager Steve Staios said on Nov. 10. "Credit to the group. We know how much of an impact that he is for us as a team, yet our players took it upon themselves to step up and continue to play well."