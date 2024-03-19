Senators at Bruins

SENATORS (28-34-4) at BRUINS (40-14-15)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Grieg -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Justin Brazeau
Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- John Beecher
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: None
Status report
Korpisalo is expected to start after Forsberg played in a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Shattenkirk will replace Wotherspoon on their third defense pair. … Van Riemsdyk, a forward, is expected to be scratched; he stayed on with the extras after the morning skate. Lauko would take his place.