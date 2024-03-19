Senators at Bruins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (28-34-4) at BRUINS (40-14-15)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Grieg -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- John Beecher

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: None

Status report

Korpisalo is expected to start after Forsberg played in a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Shattenkirk will replace Wotherspoon on their third defense pair. … Van Riemsdyk, a forward, is expected to be scratched; he stayed on with the extras after the morning skate. Lauko would take his place.

