Hoglander signs 3-year, $9 million contract with Canucks

Nils Hoglander signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $3 million, will begin with the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old forward has one season remaining on a two-year, $2.2 million contract ($1.1 million AAV) he signed with Vancouver on July 9, 2023. Hoglander set NHL career highs in goals (24) and points (36) in 80 games last season. He also had two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

Selected by Vancouver in the second round (No. 40) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Hoglander has 90 points (50 goals, 40 assists) in 221 regular-season games.