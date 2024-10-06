Hoglander signs 3-year, $9 million contract with Canucks

Deal will begin in 2025-26; 23-year-old forward scored career-high 24 goals last season

van-hoglander-contract

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nils Hoglander signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $3 million, will begin with the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old forward has one season remaining on a two-year, $2.2 million contract ($1.1 million AAV) he signed with Vancouver on July 9, 2023. Hoglander set NHL career highs in goals (24) and points (36) in 80 games last season. He also had two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

Selected by Vancouver in the second round (No. 40) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Hoglander has 90 points (50 goals, 40 assists) in 221 regular-season games.

Related Content

Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return

Brannstrom traded to Canucks by Avalanche for Poolman, 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

Quinn Hughes meets 105-year-old Canucks fan after scrimmage 

Demko unsure if he’ll be ready to start season with Canucks

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Yamamoto signs 1-year, 2-way contract with Utah Hockey Club

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Brannstrom traded to Canucks by Avalanche for Poolman, 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' is a binge-worthy series for everyone

Swayman 'couldn't be happier' to stay with Bruins with 8-year contract

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Swayman signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Bruins

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 6

Oct. 5: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: rounds 1-4

Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin of Rangers preseason choice for Vezina as top goalie