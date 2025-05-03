Jensen 'hopeful' he can be healthy for Senators training camp

OTTAWA -- Nick Jensen is “hopeful” he will be ready for Ottawa Senators training camp in the fall, after an undisclosed injury plagued him for the majority of the 2024-25 season.

“I’ve been grinding a little bit to get through a lot of these games,” the 34-year-old defenseman said Saturday, when the Senators cleaned out their lockers following their six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference First Round. “But credit to our health staff, they’ve been helping me get through this. I’ve been able to get all the way through playoffs with it, obviously, and I could have continued to play with it.”

Jensen, who limped into his season-ending media availability, chose not to disclose the injury; he often missed practices during the latter half of the regular season and was unable to take part in a single morning skate during the postseason.

Despite that, he played in all six games in the series, with no points, and averaged 20:56 of average ice time per game, fourth among Ottawa players.

“We have a practice with a purpose, and when you’re not able to do it every day, it can be a little tough for your game, development-wise," Jensen said. "It can kind of dip here and there, when you should be practicing and kind of keeping your game sharp. That was kind of a challenge going all year.”

Jensen, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on July 1, had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) and was plus-18 in 71 regular-season games, mostly alongside Thomas Chabot on the second pairing.

“That was a hell of a half of a season for him, every day,” Chabot said of Jensen. “With everything he went through this year, still dressed up, still played as hard as he could. It was honestly so impressive. For me, there’s not that many guys out there that are willing to go through that much during a season, and he did it, and he played unbelievable.”

Jensen said he could not pinpoint one specific incident that led to his injury, but rather a “slow progression.” He does not know whether surgery will be required, but it appears that following more consultations with doctors, a lengthy rehabilitation could lie ahead.

“We’re taking the time to assess what the future’s like," he said, "and how we can move forward to make sure I’m in the best shape I can be in for next year."