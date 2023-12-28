State Your Case: Bedard, Luke Hughes' impressive goals

Two of the leading candidates for the Calder Trophy as the League's best rookie added to their resumes with highlight-reel goals on Wednesday.

Forward Connor Bedard, the favorite to win the award, scored with a length-of-the ice dash in overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.

It was his second goal of the game and extended his point streak to five games (three goals, five assists). With it, Bedard (18 years, 163 days) became the third-youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal in the regular season. Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby was 18 years, 101 days when he did it in 2005 and Pittsburgh forward Jordan Staal was 18 years, 153 days when he did it in 2007.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, 20, tied the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3-3 with 1:25 remaining in regulation at Prudential Center after taking a pass from his brother, Jack, and moving past all five Blue Jackets skaters on the ice before scoring with a wrist shot. The Devils won in overtime on a goal by Timo Meier.

Dougie Hamilton is the only Devils defenseman who has scored a later game-tying goal in the past 10 years, scoring at 58:50 on Jan. 24, 2023.