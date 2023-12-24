Bedard, Zegras get ‘Michigan’ goals before holiday break

ST. LOUIS -- Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras will each have something to talk about over the holiday break.

Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks' 18-year-old center and No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, put his skills on full display when he scored a 'Michigan'-style goal in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Bedard received the puck behind the Blues net from Philipp Kurashev and scooped it up to his left, scoring a lacrosse-style shot over goalie Jordan Binnington's left shoulder to tie the game 1-1 at 3:49 of the first period.

“When I was pretty young [I scored one], but I’ve got a lot of attempts, so it was good to kind of see one go in,” Bedard told NBC Sports Chicago during the first intermission. “There was just no one there and I just thought it was a good play and I kind of went for it.”

It was Bedard's first lacrosse-style goal in the NHL -- and the first of two in the League on the last day of games before the holiday break.

Not long after Bedard’s goal, Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, who missed their previous 20 games with a lower-body injury, skated behind the net and scooped the puck up to his left, scoring a lacrosse-style shot over goalie Joey Daccord’s right shoulder at 14:01 of the third period in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

It was the third time Zegras, 22, has scored such a goal; he had one against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 27, 2022, and another less than three months later against the Arizona Coyotes on April 1, 2022.

"Kind of just black out for a couple seconds and, the next thing you know, it's in," Zegras said of his goal.