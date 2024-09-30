Training Camp Buzz: Pesce won’t join Devils in Prague for season opener

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce will be unable to join the Devils in Prague to begin the NHL regular season.

The defenseman, who signed a six-year contract with New Jersey on July 1 after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, remains week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula. He sustained the injury in the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders last season, won by the Hurricanes in five games.

"Pesce is not with us on the trip, but obviously he's progressing well to the point where he was able to get some skates in with us before we left," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I believe the intent is, in staying back, will allow him time, with our limited practice time and just the numbers we have, he'd be able to get better reps and more reps practicing with the players that are still back in Jersey."

New Jersey faces the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

"He's just going to continue to work and build himself up to be ready to go as soon as he feels comfortable and strong enough to do," Keefe said. "He's not at that point yet, but he's making progress."

Pesce was three weeks post-surgery when he signed with the Devils. -- Mike G. Morreale