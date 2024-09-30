Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Training Camp Buzz: Pesce won’t join Devils in Prague for season opener
Tavares, Jarnkrok to practice fully with Maple Leafs soon; Penguins' Lizotte being evaluated for upper-body injury
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce will be unable to join the Devils in Prague to begin the NHL regular season.
The defenseman, who signed a six-year contract with New Jersey on July 1 after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, remains week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula. He sustained the injury in the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders last season, won by the Hurricanes in five games.
"Pesce is not with us on the trip, but obviously he's progressing well to the point where he was able to get some skates in with us before we left," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I believe the intent is, in staying back, will allow him time, with our limited practice time and just the numbers we have, he'd be able to get better reps and more reps practicing with the players that are still back in Jersey."
New Jersey faces the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.
"He's just going to continue to work and build himself up to be ready to go as soon as he feels comfortable and strong enough to do," Keefe said. "He's not at that point yet, but he's making progress."
Pesce was three weeks post-surgery when he signed with the Devils. -- Mike G. Morreale
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok did not practice with the main group Monday, but the Maple Leafs forwards have each made significant progress in their recoveries from lower-body injuries, coach Craig Berube said.
“Tavares and Jarnkrok were good today,” Berube said. “I expect them in full practice next practice.”
Toronto will practice next on Wednesday in Muskok, Ontario, a as part of their annual team bonding trip.
Tavares sustained the injury Sept. 24 when he took a hit during a 2-1 preseason win against the Montreal Canadiens.
"My leg was getting pretty stiff from the hit I took in the first (period). It wasn’t so bad afterwards, but throughout the second and especially the third, it just got really, really stiff,” Tavares said after the game. “I told Craig I would just keep them [shifts] short, but he gave me the rest of the night off.”
Jarnkrok has not practiced in full for an entire session since playing 12:28 in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 22. -- Dave McCarthy
Pittsburgh Penguins
Blake Lizotte was scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to determine the severity of an upper-body injury.
The forward took a puck to the face Sunday, leaving a 5-2 preseason win against the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville game at Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ontario. Lizotte did not participate in a morning skate Monday.
“He’s being evaluated today,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, I don’t have any more information on that one. But we’ll see what comes back from that today.”
Lizotte was second-line left wing with center Evgeni Malkin and right wing Rickard Rakell on Sunday. On Thursday, he was fourth-line center in Pittsburgh’s most recent full-team practice.
After playing his first six NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Lizotte signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract ($1.85 million average annual value) with the Penguins on July 1.
Defenseman Erik Karlsson, recovering from an upper-body injury, did not skate Monday. He has been day to day since training camp opened Sept. 18.
“He was rehabbing off the ice. He’s going through the process,” Sullivan said. “Some of it’s going to entail on the ice, some of it’s going to entail off the ice. We’ll let you know when his status changes.”
Pittsburgh will play four preseason games in the next five days with one scheduled full practice (Wednesday) before Sunday. -- Wes Crosby
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm returned to practice for the Bruins on Sunday wearing a noncontact jersey. The 29-year-old forward missed nine days because of an undisclosed injury. Additionally, his son, Luka, was born Sept. 23, which he announced via Instagram on Thursday.
"It was good to see him," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Sunday. "Plays are being made, he's finishing plays. He's killing plays in the [defensive] zone. You can see his hockey senses, smarts. The bad thing is he’s not up to speed yet.”
Lindholm participated in the first on-ice practice of training camp Sept. 19 but has been out since then. On Sunday, he retook his place on the first line between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.
"It was definitely fun to be back and to be playing with those two," Lindholm said. "I thought we had some good looks there [the] first practice, and definitely excited to get going and get to learn more about them."
Lindholm said he hopes to play one or two preseason games before the Bruins open the regular season against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). Boston has three preseason games remaining: against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the Washington Capitals on Oct. 5. -- Joe Pohoryles
Washington Capitals
Rasmus Sandin is expected to play his first preseason game when the Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT), after the defenseman missed the start of training camp while awaiting his new visa in Sweden.
Sandin arrived in Washington on Tuesday night and skated Thursday and Friday. He took his training camp skate test Saturday.
"He skated yesterday, did his skate test, got through it with flying colors, got an extra little skate in," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Sunday. "Looked good today, so he's ready to roll for [Monday]."
Sandin said he skated in Sweden with a group of unsigned players while waiting for his visa issue to be resolved, so he at least was able to keep up his conditioning.
He'll likely also play in Washington's preseason finale against Boston on Saturday to get ready for the regular-season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12.
"It was taking some extra time, but at least I'm here now and I'm getting back with the team," Sandin said. "During the time it was frustrating, but it was nice to have some contact with some of the guys on the team too and it calmed me down a little bit. But finally here and happy to be back." -- Tom Gulitti
Edmonton Oilers
Calvin Pickard is expected to be available for the Oilers season opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9 after the goalie sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-4 preseason win against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Saturday.
"We expect him to be back on the ice in a few days," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. "His neck is pretty sore and we're obviously being cautious, but he should be alright."
Pickard left at 11:58 of the first period Saturday following a collision in his crease with teammate Noah Philp. Philp was trying to break up a pass in front intended for Kraken forward Yanni Gourde when he skated into Pickard.
The collision knocked Pickard backwards and stayed down on the ice for a few moments. He got up, was assessed by the Oilers' training staff and went to the dressing room, replaced by Olivier Rodrigue.
Pickard is expected to back up Stuart Skinner this season. He was 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 23 games (20 starts) last season, and 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save percentage in three games (two starts) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. -- Derek Van Diest