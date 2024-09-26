Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Training Camp Buzz: Dahlin could play for Sabres in Global Series Challenge
Ullmark may make preseason debut this week; Islanders not concerned with Sorokin absence
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin could play for the Sabres against EHC Red Bull Munchen in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal at SAP Garden on Friday (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN).
"He had another good day, another full practice," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "So, we'll see how he reports after practice here but I would assume he will be an option."
Dahlin sustained an injury in Buffalo's first training camp practice on Sept. 18. He missed five days and returned Tuesday in a noncontact jersey when the Sabres practiced at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
He was in a regular practice jersey Wednesday and again Thursday, a full participant in their two practices at SAP Garden in Munich. He said after practice Wednesday that he felt good and he was hoping to be able to play Friday.
The Sabres will have a morning skate Friday before playing their exhibition game against Red Bull.
Buffalo opens the regular season against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4 and 5 at O2 Arena in Prague.
Dahlin tied for the Sabres lead with 59 points last season. He had an NHL career-high 20 goals and led Buffalo with 39 assists. -- Dan Rosen
New York Islanders
Patrick Roy has "zero" concern that Ilya Sorokin has missed the first week of training camp after having back surgery during the offseason.
"I had to remove a lymph node one year," said the Islanders coach, a former goalie with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. "It wasn't my best start, but I felt like I was fine, so I feel like he's going to be fine as well."
Sorokin has been on the ice but has not practiced with the Islanders since they opened camp last Thursday. The 29-year-old goalie is entering the first season of an eight-year contract he signed July 1, 2023.
The Islanders play their season opener Oct. 10 against the Utah Hockey Club at UBS Arena. New York would likely begin with Semyon Varlamov and Marcus Hogberg if Sorokin is still unavailable.
"We have two very good goaltenders, and we're just going to manage the situation day by day or game-by-game," Roy said. "So no, I'm not concerned." --Stefen Rosner
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark practiced Wednesday after being unavailable the day before and could make his preseason debut this week.
"We had it all under control," the 31-year-old goalie said.
Senators coach Travis Green, who said Ullmark's injury was simply a tweak, expects his No. 1 goalie to "potentially" play this week.
Ottawa hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and will travel to Elliot Lake, Ontario, for Kraft Hockeyville and play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN-PIT).
"He looks sharp," Green said. "It's not like he hasn't been skating. He looked good today."
Ullmark, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins on June 24 in a trade for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, was asked if he'll need more practice time before making his preseason debut.
"No, I feel good now," Ullmark said. "I'm excited to go out there and put on the Ottawa Senators sweater for the first time. It's something I'm looking forward to. Hopefully, it's going to be tomorrow." -- Callum Fraser
Chicago Blackhawks
Artyom Levshunov skated on his own prior to practice Wednesday, but the timeline for the Blackhawks defenseman to return hasn't changed.
General manager Kyle Davidson said Friday that Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, would be out another four weeks after sustaining a right foot injury earlier in September. The 18-year-old was injured blocking a shot off his foot in a practice.
"It's progressing well," coach Luke Richardson said Wednesday. "The guys that were on the ice with him said it's hard to corral him to get off. He's excited to be out there, for sure. It'll be nice to have him (at practice) whenever we get him."
Levshunov, the third-youngest player in men's college hockey last season, was tied for 10th among NCAA defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and was selected for the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team. Levshunov led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating.
The Blackhawks play their preseason opener against the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on Wednesday and begin the regular season at the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8. -- Tracey Myers
New York Rangers
Ryan Lindgren is week to week because of an upper-body injury.
The defenseman was injured in a fight with New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the first period of a 6-4 preseason win on Tuesday. Lindgren played 1:29 on two shifts prior to receiving a game misconduct for instigating.
Rangers forward Artemi Panarin returned to practice Thursday and is day to day. He left the game Tuesday in the third period because of a lower-body injury and did not practice Wednesday
Panarin led New York and was fourth in the NHL last season with 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists). in 82 games.
The Rangers next play a preseason game against the Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG) and open the regular season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9 (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand was a full participant Wednesday, one day after practicing in a noncontact jersey in his first action with the rest of the team.
The Bruins captain revealed Sept. 3 that he had three separate procedures on his elbow, groin and abdomen during the offseason, which delayed his availability at training camp.
"It feels good to be out there without a noncontact jersey and be part of full practice," Marchand said. "Hopefully as things progress here, [I'll] get into a couple games by the end of camp and feel good for the season."
Boston's next two preseason games are at the New York Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG) and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+).
The 36-year-old forward played all 82 games last season, when he had 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists). Despite missing the start of camp, Marchand said he never had any doubt about his availability for the season opener at the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).
"The fitness level feels fine. It's more the pace of bodies coming at you and timing, making plays under pressure," Marchand said. "You normally have two to three months to practice that. … So, getting that back is a little bit off right now, but every day I feel conditioning is catching up." -- Joe Pohoryles