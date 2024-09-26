Training Camp Buzz: Dahlin could play for Sabres in Global Series Challenge

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin could play for the Sabres against EHC Red Bull Munchen in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal at SAP Garden on Friday (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN).

"He had another good day, another full practice," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "So, we'll see how he reports after practice here but I would assume he will be an option."

Dahlin sustained an injury in Buffalo's first training camp practice on Sept. 18. He missed five days and returned Tuesday in a noncontact jersey when the Sabres practiced at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

He was in a regular practice jersey Wednesday and again Thursday, a full participant in their two practices at SAP Garden in Munich. He said after practice Wednesday that he felt good and he was hoping to be able to play Friday.

The Sabres will have a morning skate Friday before playing their exhibition game against Red Bull.

Buffalo opens the regular season against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4 and 5 at O2 Arena in Prague.

Dahlin tied for the Sabres lead with 59 points last season. He had an NHL career-high 20 goals and led Buffalo with 39 assists. -- Dan Rosen