NHL Training Camp Buzz: Dach to play 1st game in 11 months for Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will play his first game in nearly a year when the Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday (7 p.m. ET).

The 23-year-old center sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Canadiens’ second game last season on Oct. 14, 2023, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Dach will play on a line with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook.

“I’m definitely looking still to take steps personally and making sure that I feel good and confident in my game,” Dach said, “and can get it back to a place where I felt it was last year and keep taking steps from that.

“As a line, I think just building chemistry and working together and being in these games now against other teams you’re going to start to find spacing with each other and where each other is going to be on the ice.”

The No. 3 pick at the 2019 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks, Dach has 99 points (33 goals, 66 assists) in 212 regular-season games with Montreal and Chicago, and six points (one goal, five assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games. -- Sean Farrell