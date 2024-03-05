NHL Trade Buzz: Islanders won’t subtract from roster, GM says

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are three days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 8). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

New York Islanders

Lou Lamoriello said the Islanders would like to add players ahead of the Deadline, but he won’t take anyone off the NHL roster to do so.

“They’ve said that they’re playing the way they’re capable of playing right now. We’ll have to continue to do that,” the general manager said Tuesday. “As far as adding, if you can, you do. Are we thinking about subtracting? Absolutely not.”

The Islanders (26-20-14) enter their game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) six points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lamoriello said he feels good about New York, which has won three in a row.

“When it comes to the Trade Deadline, and this time here, if you can do something to make you better… it sounds like everybody says that; it’s real,” Lamoriello said. “It's funny the way it comes down to the last minute when you've had two months to make the same transactions if you can, but the parity in the League is dictating a lot of the decisions and last-minute thought processes to see where everybody's at.

“So, if we can get better, we will. But right now, we feel good about where we are at. We’ve said that consistently, and it’s up to us to show that.”

Forward Mathew Barzal was pleased his GM feels that way.

"I like hearing that. I mean, Lou obviously wants to win, and I think the last three games, especially, have proven to him and shown him and even proven in our locker room that we're a good squad in here,” Barzal said. “And there's been some ups and downs this year, but it's all about finding your grove at the right time and it seems like we’re playing our best hockey right now. So, yeah, I'm excited that he said that."

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report