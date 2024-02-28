NHL Trade Buzz: Red Wings ‘getting stronger,’ sounding like buyers 

Detroit Red Wings

Steve Yzerman sounded like a buyer after the Red Wings’ 8-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

“We’ve got some work to do in some areas, but it’s very encouraging,” the general manager told The Associated Press. “We’re getting stronger as the season goes on.”

The Red Wings (33-20-6) look like they will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. They’ve won six straight, hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and are two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit already has made several additions since last season, including forwards Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, leaping from 24th in the NHL in offense (2.89 goals per game) to fourth (3.58). Although the Red Wings have no one in the top 20 in the NHL in goals, they have 12 players in double figures, most in the League.

“We’ve got a pretty balanced attack with offensive contributions from all four lines and defense,” Yzerman told the AP.

What do the Red Wings need? Perhaps a defensive forward, shutdown defenseman or No. 1 goalie.

They rank 20th defensively (3.15 goals against per game), though they are tied with the Edmonton Oilers for sixth (2.64) since Jan. 1. They are 13th in 5-on-5 save percentage (.912), though Alex Lyon, who started the season as the No. 3 goalie, is 13-4-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and one shutout since Jan. 1.

Ottawa Senators

Vladimir Tarasenko could be on the move. The forward can be an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Senators are 15th in the East. He had 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 26 games when the St. Louis Blues won the Cup in 2019.

“Certainly, I think as you see where our team is in the standings and you see an incredibly impactful player that’s won a Stanley Cup, there’s going to be a high level of interest for sure,” Senators GM Steve Staios said on the “Got Yer Back” podcast Wednesday. “He’s rightfully negotiated a no-trade clause within his contract, and so there’s a process there.”

Staios said if he were an opposing GM, he would ask about defenseman Jakob Chychrun. But he shot down the idea of trading forward Brady Tkachuk, the captain.

“There’s obviously no truth to that,” Staios said. “We’re building this team around Brady Tkachuk. The type of person and the player of player and the type of leader he is, he means everything to the organization, and he brings it every night along with our core group of players. It’s a matter of time and it’s a matter of nurturing this group.”

Staios said he would like to bring in veteran players to support the young core.

“The market really dictates on what you can do and how much you can do, but as far as us entering it, we’re involved in trying to address some areas, but we’re also very patient and understanding that these things do take some time,” he said.

San Jose Sharks

Logan Couture made it clear he does not want to be moved before the Deadline.

The 34-year-old center, who has one assist in six games this season, has resumed off-ice workouts again after reaggravating a lower-body injury last month, which has caused him to miss the past five games.

And though he’s signed through the 2027-28 season, he was asked Monday about the possibility of being traded when he’s healthy.

"Right now, I'm injured," he said. "I just want to play hockey again. That's where my mind is at. If I can get back to playing hockey again, that's a question you can ask me, but I want to be on the Sharks. I love this place.

"This organization means a lot to me, so I couldn't see myself playing for another team, but right now I'm just trying to get back to playing hockey again."

The Sharks (15-37-5) are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the fewest points in the NHL this season (35).