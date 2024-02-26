NHL Trade Buzz: Stars looking to add help on defense

Predators could be turning into buyers; Rust injury another blow for Penguins

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 11 days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 8). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

Dallas Stars

The Stars, as expected, are looking for help on defense before the NHL Trade Deadline, general manager Jim Nill told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

"It's fair," Nill said. "We've got a solid 13 forwards up top already and then I know I've got a bunch of young guys down below. … Defense, you can never have enough defensemen. So that's something we're looking at. What's the cost of acquisition -- what's the asset cost? That's what we're monitoring right now."

The Stars blue line currently features Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Esa Lindell, Ryan Suter, Jani Hakanpää, Joel Hanley and Nils Lundkvist. But the Stars likely are pursuing an upgrade on their right side. Hakanpaa and Lundkvist are their only right-handed defensemen.

Chris Tanevof the Calgary Flames was mentioned in LeBrun's article. Tanev is a righty and a pending UFA. The thought is the Flames are waiting for a team to offer them a first-round pick for Tanev. Dallas has all its first-round picks in the upcoming drafts.

Other right-handed defenseman the Stars could target are Matt Dumba of the Arizona Coyotes, Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ilya Lyubushkin of the Anaheim Ducks.

Nashville Predators

The Predators swept a five-game road trip, completing it with a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday and enter Monday four points ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

The Predators’ deadline position has been murky. There have been reports that they're at least willing to listen to trade proposals involving goalie Juuse Saros, who is signed through next season ($5 million AAV). They also have several pending UFAs, including defensemen Alexandre Carrier and Tyson Barrie.

But the five-game winning streak should be enough to quell any potential discussion about trading Saros and instead allow the Predators to zero in on adding before the deadline to bolster their chances for a playoff run.

Nashville has space under the NHL salary cap space to add a significant player or multiple players and draft pick capital to move (their own first round pick, three picks in the second round and two in the third in the 2024 draft) if it decides to be a buyer.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Bryan Rust sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Rust's status for Pittsburgh's upcoming four-game road trip is not clear.

If he's out for any time it could be a significant blow to the Penguins' hopes of climbing the standings to get back into a playoff position, which would then increase their chances of being a seller before the deadline.

They enter Monday seven points behind the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Rust, who scored two goals and had an assist in the win, was being evaluated after the game, coach Mike Sullivan said.

The Penguins flew to Vancouver after the game. They haven't released anything publicly about Rust since Sullivan spoke to the media following the game. Rust has 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games. He missed 13 games earlier this season.

The Penguins have already played five straight games without pending unrestricted free agent forward Jake Guentzel (upper body), who has 52 points in 50 games and is a potential trade target.

If the Penguins don't have Rust too, that means two-thirds of the top line that Sidney Crosby centers will be out, significantly impacting their ability to climb in the standings, which could cement their position as a seller ahead of the deadline.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes lost their 12th straight game Sunday, 4-3 in overtime at the Winnipeg Jets. They also potentially lost forward Clayton Keller to an upper-body injury.

It all further clarifies Arizona's position as a seller in advance of the trade deadline.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong all but confirmed that to The Athletic on Friday, saying "at this point we're not rich enough as an organization to go down a road and not receive assets if we're not going to get into the playoffs."

The top two players to watch in Arizona are defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Jason Zucker. They each signed one-year contracts with the Coyotes last offseason and are pending unrestricted free agents.

Arizona has 13 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including one in the first round and three each in the second and third rounds. The Coyotes also have 11 picks in the 2025 draft and 10 in the 2026 draft. But Armstrong isn't ready to say is enough is enough with the draft picks.

The Coyotes are likely already trying to acquire more picks in trades for players like Dumba and Zucker with the intention of either using them in the draft or in trades to bring back NHL players that can help them as soon as next season.

But 12 straight losses and 15 points between them and a playoff spot with 25 games remaining makes it clear that the Coyotes will not make the playoffs this season, so they're going to be sellers.

