Rookie Watch: Ersson, Foerster among top 5 1st-year players in Metropolitan Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Metropolitan Division (in alphabetical order):

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia Flyers: The 24-year-old, a fifth-round pick (No. 143) in the 2018 NHL Draft, is first among NHL rookie goalies in wins (19), second in goals-against average (2.67, minimum 15 starts), seventh in save percentage (.898) and tied for first in shutouts (three) in 39 games (37 starts). Ersson also has faced the second-most shots (937) and made the second-most saves (841) among first-year goalies. The native of Falun, Sweden, inherited the No. 1 role after the announcement that Carter Hart was taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons Jan. 23.

Ersson needs one win to become the third rookie goalie in the past 20 years to win 20 games in a season for the Flyers. He'd join Sergei Bobrovsky (28 in 2010-11) and Antero Niittymaki (23, 2005-06).

"It doesn't really matter the time of game or the score of the game," Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim said. "We feel like he's the same player regardless of the situation, just even keeled. I think that's a really good quality to have as a goalie. You can't let things affect your game, and he does a great job of that."

Tyson Foerster, RW, Philadelphia Flyers: The 22-year-old, the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is tied for third in goals (17) and tied for eighth in points (29) among rookies. He's averaging 17:03 of ice time, is fifth in takeaways (30) and tied for first with 41 blocked shots among first-year rookie forwards.

Foerster had 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 66 games for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League last season, where he worked on and improved his defensive side of the game.

"Everything I've thrown at him he's handled," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "This is his first year. The way he carries himself, the way he's handled all situations he's been put in, he hasn't blinked. If we feel we're hurting him and there are some mistakes in his game or something is going wrong with his confidence, sure we'll look at that. He hasn't come close to that, even when he was struggling scoring [at the start of the season]."