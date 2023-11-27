Latest News

NHL Buzz news and Notes November 27

NHL Buzz: Korpisalo game-time decision for Senators against Panthers
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid back in dominant form

McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
McDavid Kucherov Saros named 3 stars of week 

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
Gordie Howe history of  600th NHL goal

Howe hailed, heckled for scoring 600th NHL goal 58 years ago
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Kirill Kaprizov

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL betting odds for November 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 27
NHL On Tap news and notes November 27

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, looking to continue strong start
Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy

Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy
Anaheim Ducks Edmonton Oilers game recap November 26

McDavid gets 5 points, Oilers cruise past slumping Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators game recap November 26

Predators hold off Jets, win 5th straight
Calder Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard leader for rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year
Devante Smith-Pelly returns to Washington Capitals as broadcast analyst

Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly returns to Capitals as radio broadcast analyst
NHL National Television Schedule for Week of November 27 December 3

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Columbus Blue Jackets Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 26

Hurricanes score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets
Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei wears Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL teams with Starter for limited-edition release of 'The Black Ice Collection'

Style, passion of hockey fused into collaboration

Starter-NHL_Media
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK - Starter, one of the most iconic, innovative and authentic sports apparel companies in the world, is collaborating with the National Hockey League® (NHL) for the limited-edition release of "The Black Ice Collection." 

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, the two brands will hold a release party on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 2-7 p.m. at the League's flagship store, NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West Plaza. The event will be free and open to the public, with special appearances by ESPN's New York Radio broadcaster Don La Greca, and former NHL All-Star and current ESPN analyst P.K. Subban. Featuring sounds by DJ Ria, the release party will be the ultimate pre-game activity for the New York Rangers-Detroit Red Wings game that evening. 

The Black Ice Collection fuses the unmistakable style of Starter and the passion of hockey into an unforgettable collaboration. "Fans are going to love this drop," said Carl Banks, President of G-III sports apparel group.

The collection pays tribute to and draws inspiration from the passion and energy of youth hockey played in the streets. The love for the game often begins with youth games played in parks, streets, or on frozen lakes. This sense of inclusivity and community is at the heart of the curation of this collection, and is the reason Starter chose to make all teams and styles rooted from "Black Ice."

"Starter is an iconic brand that evokes feelings of nostalgia for longtime hockey fans," said NHL Senior Vice President, Consumer Products Licensing James Haskins. "We are thrilled to work with Starter to deliver a collection that successfully mixes the past with modern designs, fabrics and styles – all elements that ensure the Black Ice Collection becomes a new hockey wardrobe essential for fans."

The rare and limited collection release is a must-have for fans. It features style staples like outerwear, fleece, tees and headwear from casual to streetwear and some of Starter's most iconic pieces including 90s silhouettes like the Iconic Bronx Bubble and Breakaway, crafted from high-quality classic Starter materials to ensure authenticity and durability to stand the test of time. Prices range from $38-$180.

The Black Ice Collection will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Nov. 29 at NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics' network of online stores, Madison Square Garden, Starter.com, and select team stores. 

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023.  All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT STARTER

Launched in 1971, Starter, one the most iconic, innovative and authentic licensed sports apparel companies in the world, has changed the face of the sports apparel industry forever. Through licensing deals with every major American sports league, the Starter S and Star completely connect the fan, the team and the player and allow the fan to "wear what the pros wear."

Starter recognizes that Sport is more than the game; it's a state of mind, a shared spirit, and a life-long bond. It is no secret that Starter products have been used by more teams in more professional sports than any other brand.

The brand's emotional connection to excellence in sports apparel remains prevalent in the minds of coaches, athletes, and consumers. Starter has always symbolized team pride and fandom. Today, the Starter S and Star continue to define our heritage and continue to shape our brand today for a whole new generation of sports fans.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.
 
The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.