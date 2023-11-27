NHL teams with Starter for limited-edition release of 'The Black Ice Collection'

NEW YORK - Starter, one of the most iconic, innovative and authentic sports apparel companies in the world, is collaborating with the National Hockey League® (NHL) for the limited-edition release of "The Black Ice Collection."

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, the two brands will hold a release party on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 2-7 p.m. at the League's flagship store, NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West Plaza. The event will be free and open to the public, with special appearances by ESPN's New York Radio broadcaster Don La Greca, and former NHL All-Star and current ESPN analyst P.K. Subban. Featuring sounds by DJ Ria, the release party will be the ultimate pre-game activity for the New York Rangers-Detroit Red Wings game that evening.

The Black Ice Collection fuses the unmistakable style of Starter and the passion of hockey into an unforgettable collaboration. "Fans are going to love this drop," said Carl Banks, President of G-III sports apparel group.

The collection pays tribute to and draws inspiration from the passion and energy of youth hockey played in the streets. The love for the game often begins with youth games played in parks, streets, or on frozen lakes. This sense of inclusivity and community is at the heart of the curation of this collection, and is the reason Starter chose to make all teams and styles rooted from "Black Ice."

"Starter is an iconic brand that evokes feelings of nostalgia for longtime hockey fans," said NHL Senior Vice President, Consumer Products Licensing James Haskins. "We are thrilled to work with Starter to deliver a collection that successfully mixes the past with modern designs, fabrics and styles – all elements that ensure the Black Ice Collection becomes a new hockey wardrobe essential for fans."

The rare and limited collection release is a must-have for fans. It features style staples like outerwear, fleece, tees and headwear from casual to streetwear and some of Starter's most iconic pieces including 90s silhouettes like the Iconic Bronx Bubble and Breakaway, crafted from high-quality classic Starter materials to ensure authenticity and durability to stand the test of time. Prices range from $38-$180.

The Black Ice Collection will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Nov. 29 at NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics' network of online stores, Madison Square Garden, Starter.com, and select team stores.

ABOUT STARTER

Launched in 1971, Starter, one the most iconic, innovative and authentic licensed sports apparel companies in the world, has changed the face of the sports apparel industry forever. Through licensing deals with every major American sports league, the Starter S and Star completely connect the fan, the team and the player and allow the fan to "wear what the pros wear."

Starter recognizes that Sport is more than the game; it's a state of mind, a shared spirit, and a life-long bond. It is no secret that Starter products have been used by more teams in more professional sports than any other brand.

The brand's emotional connection to excellence in sports apparel remains prevalent in the minds of coaches, athletes, and consumers. Starter has always symbolized team pride and fandom. Today, the Starter S and Star continue to define our heritage and continue to shape our brand today for a whole new generation of sports fans.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.



The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.