NHL STREET to be brought to schools nationwide

RESTON, VA -- The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), National Hockey League (NHL) and SHAPE America — Society of Health and Physical Educators -- today announced a new partnership to bring NHL STREET to schools nationwide through a free, standards-aligned street hockey physical education curriculum and national equipment grant program for schools.

Developed collaboratively by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF) and SHAPE America, the curriculum aligns with the 2024 SHAPE America National Physical Education Standards and provides educators with ready-to-use lessons that teach fundamental hockey skills while fostering teamwork, inclusion, communication and confidence.

Organized by grade bands (PreK-2, 3-5 and 6-8), the NHL STREET curriculum delivers structured, developmentally appropriate lessons that include skill-building activities, small-sided play and student reflection. Each lesson incorporates content and language objectives and reinforces important social skills such as cooperation, encouragement and sportsmanship.

Designed for accessibility and ease of implementation, the curriculum requires minimal equipment and setup and includes differentiation and assessment tools to support diverse learners. The full curriculum will be available in digital format in both English and Spanish, along with student-facing posters for each grade band to support learning and engagement.

“Through this partnership, we’re opening doors, reducing barriers and making the game more accessible for students, educators and the next generation of hockey fans,” said Jeff Scott, NHL Group Vice President of Community Development and Industry Growth. “By working with SHAPE America, we’re giving schools accessible, ready-to-use tools that make street hockey inclusive, fun and impactful. NHL STREET helps lay the foundation by introducing kids to the game in a way that builds confidence, skills and a lifelong connection to being active.”

“This initiative is about breaking down barriers and giving every student the opportunity to experience the benefits of physical activity through fun, inclusive and accessible programming,” said Chris Campoli, NHLPA Divisional Rep. “The new program and curriculum will help create an environment that fosters teamwork and student engagement across different grade levels.”

Stephanie Morris, CEO of SHAPE America, added: “We are proud to partner with the NHL and NHLPA to provide educators with standards-aligned resources that support the whole child. The NHL STREET school curriculum gives teachers new and engaging ways to help students build physical skills, as well as personal and social skills, and develop a lifelong connection to physical activity.”

To further support schools, NHL STREET, SHAPE America and Franklin Sports will launch the NHL STREET Equipment Grant Program, with applications opening May 1, 2026.

Up to 100 schools nationwide will receive an NHL STREET Starter Kit, which includes hockey sticks, balls and a pop-up goal designed for safe play on common school surfaces such as blacktops and gym floors. The grant program is designed to reduce barriers and help schools implement street hockey quickly and affordably.

Grant recipients will be selected based on demonstrated interest, commitment to inclusion, and plans to incorporate street hockey into their physical education programs.

Educators received their first look at the NHL STREET school curriculum during the 2026 SHAPE America National Convention & Expo this past March, where teachers participated in hands-on sessions led by educators involved in developing the curriculum.

The NHL STREET school curriculum is available through the online SHAPE America Catalog, with equipment grants supporting implementation for the 2026-2027 school year.