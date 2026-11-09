The NHL's rookies are making their presence felt, whether it's by earning more responsibility, providing value that goes beyond traditional statistics or producing one number that defines their impact. Each week, NHL.com will take a closer look at the League's first-year players in Rookie Watch, highlighting those trending up, those flying under the radar and a key statistic that best tells the story of one rookie.
Rookie Watch: Caulfield, Bonk earning trust with Ducks, Flyers
Connelly trending up with Golden Knights; Hyry flying under radar for Stars
© Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images; Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
TRENDING UP
Judd Caulfield, F, Anaheim Ducks
Caulfield (nine points; four goals, five assists in 15 games entering Sunday) has climbed into an important role on a line with center Leo Carlsson. The 25-year-old had his first three-point game in the NHL (two goals, one assist) in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 1. His goals came from around the net, too, including a power-play deflection that tied the game 3-3 at 19:18 of the second period. "He plays a simple brand, loves to compete and makes his teammates a lot better when he's playing his game," Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said. Caulfield's production, promotion next to Carlsson and willingness to play inside make him the clearest Trending Up choice this week.
Oliver Bonk, D, Philadelphia Flyers
Bonk was averaging 18:46 of ice time, second among rookie defensemen, and had six points (one goal, five assists) in 12 games through Sunday. The 21-year-old was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Oct. 11 but has quickly earned top four responsibility, including time next to Travis Sanheim. His ability to move the puck was evident against the Seattle Kraken, when he set up a goal with an end-to-end rush and cross-ice backhand pass to Christian Dvorak in a 3-2 shootout loss in Philadelphia on Oct. 13. The Flyers are not sheltering Bonk but trusting him with the workload and responsibility of an established NHL defenseman.
Trevor Connelly, F, Vegas Golden Knights
Connelly has continued to establish himself as an NHL player after making the Golden Knights out of training camp. The 20-year-old was tied with injured Boston Bruins forward James Hagens and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna at the top of the rookie scoring list entering Sunday with 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 18 games while averaging 14:13 of ice time. His speed and offensive instincts have enabled him to earn opportunities in Vegas' top nine, and he's shown greater confidence attacking defenders and creating scoring chances. Connelly's ability to contribute on a veteran team with Stanley Cup expectations makes his development particularly noteworthy.
Sandis Vilmanis, F, Florida Panthers
Vilmanis, out with an undisclosed injury, had four points (two goals, two assists) for his first NHL multipoint game, a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 4. The line of Vilmanis, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe combined for nine points against the Blackhawks and Panthers coach Paul Maurice called it Florida's best line that night. Vilmanis, born in Riga, Latvia, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 games and was injured after a hit by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson at 8:55 of the first period in a 4-3 victory at Capital One Arena on Sunday. A continued top six deployment for Vilmanis when healthy could represent a genuine change in trajectory.
UNDER THE RADAR
Arttu Hyry, F, Dallas Stars
Hyry has six points (four goals, two assists) in 17 games with 33 shots on goal while averaging 14:52 of ice time. He demonstrated his finishing ability with the first two-goal game of his NHL career in a 4-0 win against Chicago on Oct. 17. The 25-year-old right-handed shot brings a direct approach and willingness to shoot that have enabled him to contribute without requiring first-unit power-play time. Hyry's value is greater than six points would suggest. He was sixth among rookies with 29 hits through Sunday.
Frederic Brunet, D, Boston Bruins
Brunet had five points (one goal, four assists) and was plus-5 in 11 games while averaging 16:24 of ice time entering Sunday. The 23-year-old was tied for third in scoring among rookie defensemen despite receiving substantially less attention than Cole Hutson of the Washington Capitals or Bonk. Brunet's production and plus-minus rating stand out for a defenseman averaging less than 17 minutes per game. He's contributing efficiently without a featured offensive role.
T.J. Hughes, F, Colorado Avalanche
Hughes had two assists in a 5-2 win against the Blackhawks on Nov. 2, helping Colorado erase a 2-0 deficit and win its third consecutive game. The 24-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists), averages 15:11 of ice time in 18 games and is getting an opportunity on a third line with established NHL forwards Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz. Hughes is moving beyond depth-player status since he's contributing offense while holding a meaningful role with the Avalanche.
BY THE NUMBERS
34: Anton Frondell, F, Chicago Blackhawks
Frondell has 34 shots on goal, tied for third among NHL rookies through games played Nov. 7. The number helps illustrate why the 19-year-old's eight points (three goals, five assists) in 18 games may not fully reflect his offensive impact. Frondell is averaging 16:54 of ice time and has received meaningful responsibility at center during his first NHL season. His willingness to put pucks on net is particularly encouraging for a young player adjusting to the speed and defensive pressure of the League. The sustained shot volume indicates he's not simply waiting for opportunities created by others; he's consistently putting himself in position to generate offense. Chicago has struggled early in the season, but Frondell's offensive push suggest his production could increase if his shooting percentage rises and the Blackhawks create more sustained offensive-zone time.
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