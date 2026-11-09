Rookie Watch: Caulfield, Bonk earning trust with Ducks, Flyers

BY THE NUMBERS

34: Anton Frondell, F, Chicago Blackhawks

Frondell has 34 shots on goal, tied for third among NHL rookies through games played Nov. 7. The number helps illustrate why the 19-year-old's eight points (three goals, five assists) in 18 games may not fully reflect his offensive impact. Frondell is averaging 16:54 of ice time and has received meaningful responsibility at center during his first NHL season. His willingness to put pucks on net is particularly encouraging for a young player adjusting to the speed and defensive pressure of the League. The sustained shot volume indicates he's not simply waiting for opportunities created by others; he's consistently putting himself in position to generate offense. Chicago has struggled early in the season, but Frondell's offensive push suggest his production could increase if his shooting percentage rises and the Blackhawks create more sustained offensive-zone time.