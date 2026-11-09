Tarasov grandson talks Soviet legend’s 'amazing' legacy

Clearly, Lloyd Percival and “The Hockey Handbook” was an influence on him.

“Some people who defend Tarasov in Russia are saying that he invented everything from scratch, but I don’t think so. I find it completely normal that someone who develops something must learn what was done before. It’s like any field of science. He treated hockey like science; he thought a lot about that. That’s why he’s a Builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the man who is considered to be the father of Soviet hockey.”

Anatoly had a special relationship with Lou Vairo, the United States junior, World Championship and Olympic hockey coach and the first American coach to travel to the Soviet Union to study with Anatoly. Vairo says in your book, “His knowledge, enthusiasm, courage and steadfastness, and his unique ability to translate dreams into reality have had a profound effect in a most wonderful way on how hockey is played around the world today. We all owe him a great debt of gratitude.”

“My grandfather’s final book was published first in the U.S. in 1994 or 1995. Nobody wanted anything to do with it in Russia, thinking that what an old coach wrote wasn’t interesting. He asked his friend Lou to do something with it, and it might have been published after Anatoly had died. It had success among fans in North America -- it’s difficult now to get a copy. A few years after Anatoly’s death, I found the contract between himself and Lou in a family box. I wrote to him, saying it would be nice to finally publish it in Russia. So, I got the manuscript back from Lou and after some effort we did the book in Russia, 20 years after it was published in the U.S. Scotty Bowman has also been very kind. In the book I published, he says, ‘Anatoly was a giant among hockey coaches worldwide in having Russian hockey become a superpower. I’m honored to have met and to have followed Anatoly on the occasions we got together.’”