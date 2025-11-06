Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Miller likely back for Hurricanes tonight
Zuccarello could make season debut for Wild on Friday; Kane nearing return for Red Wings
© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
K'Andre Miller is expected to make his return against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO). The Hurricanes defenseman missed his sixth straight game Tuesday, a 3-0 win against the Rangers, because of a lower-body injury, but was activated off injured reserve on Thursday. On Wednesday, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Miller should be able to play, but that they would not know until after the morning skate.
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello could make his season debut for the Wild against the New York Islanders on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN). The forward began skating on his own last week after the team announced on Sept. 18 that he would be out 7-8 weeks with a lower-body injury. He took part in the morning skate prior to the Wild's game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. "He's not going to go tonight, but we'll see tomorrow," coach John Hynes said. "It's day to day."
Buffalo Sabres
Tyson Kozak is expected to play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B) after the forward missed five games with a lower-body injury. ... Josh Norris (upper body) has begun staking on his own, but there's no timetable for the forward's return. "He's not in that feeling great category yet, but he's feeling better," coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday. Norris has missed 12 games since the season opener, a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers in Buffalo on Oct. 9. ... Forward Zach Benson (lower body) is progressing but there is no timeline for his return. He has not played since Oct. 30.
New York Rangers
Vincent Trocheck (upper-body injury) will travel with the Rangers for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS), but will miss his 13th consecutive game. The center, who is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve, has been practicing in a noncontact jersey. Trocheck was injured in the Rangers' second game of the season, a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Before this injury, he had not missed a game in three seasons with the Rangers. After playing in Detroit, the Rangers will host the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan JarryTristan Jarry will be out a minimum of three weeks for the Penguins with a lower-body injury after the goalie made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Justin Brazeau, a forward who has missed the past two games, will be out a minimum of four weeks with an upper-body injury. ... Noel Acciari will be out a minimum of three weeks with an upper-body injury; the forward played two shifts against the Maple Leafs before leaving the game. ... Forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Ryan Graves and goalie Sergei Murashov were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and each will dress for the game Thursday.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane could return for the Red Wings against the New York Rangers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The forward, who returned to practice Thursday and took part in power-play drills, has not played since he sustained an upper-body injury after slamming into the boards late in a 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17. Kane has missed nine straight games.
San Jose Sharks
Michael Misa (lower-body injury) did not play in a 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday after leaving the morning skate early. The forward chosen with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games and was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in San Jose on Sunday.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Oct. 27. The defenseman has missed the past five games with a hip injury. … Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
New Jersey Devils
Cody Glass will return to the lineup for the Devils against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS). The forward has missed seven games with a lower-body injury. Forward Connor Brown will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury. "Cody Glass came in feeling better than expected from yesterday and is good to go," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Connor Brown wasn't feeling as good and is not where they want him to be so that's going to take a little more time to resolve, so he'll be out."