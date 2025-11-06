NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 99th time when Penguins host Capitals

Sid and Ovi clash for the 99th time

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will face-off for the 99th time in the NHL (73 regular-season and 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games) when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN). Crosby has 125 points (46 goals, 79 assists) against Ovechkin (101 points; 53 goals, 48 assists) since going head-to-head for the first time Nov. 22, 2005, with the Penguins (55-39-4) holding the advantage in wins over the Capitals (43-45-10). Ovechkin became the first NHL player to reach 900 goals when he scored in the second period of a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Crosby has scored four of his 101 game-winning goals in the regular season against the Capitals (7-5-1) including their most recent game, a 5-2 victory in Pittsburgh on April 17, 2025, and is one from passing Patrick Marleau (101 with the San Jose Sharks) for third-most with one franchise (Ovechkin, 138; Gordie Howe, 121 with the Detroit Red Wings). The Penguins (8-4-2) have lost four of six (2-2-2) since a 6-2-0 start.