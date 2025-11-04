NHL Status Report: Kochetkov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Sandin expected back for Capitals on Wednesday; Sabres place Zucker on injured reserve

Pyotr Kochetkov Hurricanes

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov will make his season debut against the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1). The goalie was activated from injured reserve Oct. 31. He has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. … K'Andre Miller (lower body) will miss his sixth straight game Tuesday, but Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said he doesn't expect the defenseman to be out much longer. Miller has four points (two goals, two assists) in six games but hasn't played since Oct. 20.

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin (upper body) is "on track" to return against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT), coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday. The defenseman has missed the past five games and had been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) will be out long-term but is expected to return this season. The center returned from injury for three games but was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. "No, we do not think it's going to be season-ending, just an extended period of time at this point," Carbery said.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Jiri Kulich is dealing with an ear issue and will not play against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B). Coach Lindy Ruff said he is doubtful to play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Forward Jason Zucker was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of an illness, after not practicing Monday. … Forward Tyson Kozak skated Tuesday and is nearing his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. He has missed the past five games but could return Thursday. … Forward Noah Ostlund was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 1; the forward sustained a lower-body injury blocking a shot during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Flyers recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP).

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gibson gets special gift from Ducks owners after return

NHL EDGE stats behind Schmaltz's surprising start for Mammoth

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Mogilny election to Hockey Hall of Fame caps remarkable journey 

Mogilny used speed, shooting ability on way to Hall of Fame, LaFontaine says

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Daccord makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Blackhawks

Berube, Maple Leafs still searching for 60-minute effort despite improbable comeback win

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Canucks recover in OT against Predators after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Peterka thriving with Mammoth after trade from Sabres

Coaches understand early success builds foundation that lasts all season

Nugent-Hopkins healthy again, putting up big numbers for Oilers

NHL On Tap: Kucherov, MacKinnon prepare for Lightning-Avalanche showdown

Maple Leafs score 4 straight in 3rd, rally past Penguins