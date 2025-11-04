NHL Status Report: Kochetkov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin (upper body) is "on track" to return against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT), coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday. The defenseman has missed the past five games and had been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) will be out long-term but is expected to return this season. The center returned from injury for three games but was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. "No, we do not think it's going to be season-ending, just an extended period of time at this point," Carbery said.