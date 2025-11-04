Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kochetkov to make season debut for Hurricanes
Sandin expected back for Capitals on Wednesday; Sabres place Zucker on injured reserve
Carolina Hurricanes
Pyotr Kochetkov will make his season debut against the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1). The goalie was activated from injured reserve Oct. 31. He has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. … K'Andre Miller (lower body) will miss his sixth straight game Tuesday, but Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said he doesn't expect the defenseman to be out much longer. Miller has four points (two goals, two assists) in six games but hasn't played since Oct. 20.
Washington Capitals
Rasmus Sandin (upper body) is "on track" to return against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT), coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday. The defenseman has missed the past five games and had been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) will be out long-term but is expected to return this season. The center returned from injury for three games but was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. "No, we do not think it's going to be season-ending, just an extended period of time at this point," Carbery said.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Jiri Kulich is dealing with an ear issue and will not play against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B). Coach Lindy Ruff said he is doubtful to play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Forward Jason Zucker was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of an illness, after not practicing Monday. … Forward Tyson Kozak skated Tuesday and is nearing his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. He has missed the past five games but could return Thursday. … Forward Noah Ostlund was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Tyson Foerster was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 1; the forward sustained a lower-body injury blocking a shot during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Flyers recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP).
