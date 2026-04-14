NHL Status Report: Eklund to make debut with Islanders against Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh are questionable to play for the Lightning in their regular-season finale against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG, TVAS2) because of undisclosed injuries. Each missed Tampa Bay’s 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Hagel, a forward, scored in his return from a lower-body injury Saturday, a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins. He had not played since March 31. Hagel ranks third for Tampa Bay with 74 points (36 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games. "He should be fine. Hopefully this is the last game he misses. Hopefully," coach Jon Cooper said before the game. Raddysh, who has missed the Lightning’s past two games, leads their defensemen with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games. He was replaced by Declan Carlile. "Let's try and stay healthy," Cooper said. "We know we're playing (in the playoffs) on the weekend, we just don't know who. It could be a multitude of teams." Tampa Bay (50-25-6) can secure home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference First Round against Montreal if the Canadiens lose to the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS).