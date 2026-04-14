Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Eklund to make debut with Islanders against Hurricanes
Hagel, Raddysh questionable for Lightning on Wednesday; Dobson to miss start of playoffs for Canadiens
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
New York Islanders
Victor Eklund will make his NHL debut in the Islanders’ season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN). The 19-year-old forward, who was the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in seven games. “Super excited,” Eklund said. “It feels like a dream come true. Just crazy to see (Mathew) Barzal and (Bo) Horvat on the ice; kind of unreal, to be honest. I’ve just got to enjoy the moment.” New York (44-33-5) was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh are questionable to play for the Lightning in their regular-season finale against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG, TVAS2) because of undisclosed injuries. Each missed Tampa Bay’s 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Hagel, a forward, scored in his return from a lower-body injury Saturday, a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins. He had not played since March 31. Hagel ranks third for Tampa Bay with 74 points (36 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games. "He should be fine. Hopefully this is the last game he misses. Hopefully," coach Jon Cooper said before the game. Raddysh, who has missed the Lightning’s past two games, leads their defensemen with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games. He was replaced by Declan Carlile. "Let's try and stay healthy," Cooper said. "We know we're playing (in the playoffs) on the weekend, we just don't know who. It could be a multitude of teams." Tampa Bay (50-25-6) can secure home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference First Round against Montreal if the Canadiens lose to the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS).
Montreal Canadiens
Noah Dobson will miss the start of the playoffs because of an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced before their 4-1 win at the Islanders on Sunday. The defenseman was injured blocking a shot in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Dobson has 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games and ranks third for Montreal (48-23-10) in time on ice per game (22:29). Defenseman David Reinbacher was recalled from Laval of the AHL. The Canadiens play their regular-season finale at Philadelphia on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS).
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