NHL Status Report: Tkachuk questionable for Senators against Devils

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen (lower body) will not play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars announced before their 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. The team is hopeful the defenseman will be ready when the postseason begins April 18. "We'll see how the next three to four days go," coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We've got a week here to see how he feels and see if he gets back on the ice. We're hopeful, but we know it's not the regular season for sure." Heiskanen was injured during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. He has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) and is averaging 25:28 of ice time in 77 games this season. … General manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News on Friday that forward Roope Hintz (lower body) is doubtful to play before the start of the playoffs. Hintz has been out since March 6; he has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. "We'll get a better read here. We're kind of just going week by week with him and seeing where he's at," Nill said. Dallas will play Minnesota in the Western Conference First Round of the playoffs, with home-ice advantage still to be determined. Hintz's availability for Game 1 of the postseason is "still not definite," according to Nill. The Stars visit the Maple Leafs on Monday before their regular-season finale at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.