Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Tkachuk questionable for Senators against Devils
Crosby among several Penguins ‘banged up,’; Gauthier, Gudas could return for Ducks
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Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk is questionable for the Senators when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN5, RDSI). The forward missed the last 18:03 of a 3-0 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. “He just wasn’t feeling well,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said after the game. Tkachuk, who is Senators captain, ranks third on the team with 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games. Ottawa (43-27-10) clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth Saturday.
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Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby (lower body) is available to play against the Washington Capitals on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS). The Penguins center was unavailable for a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday, along with forwards Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body) and Ben Kindel (upper body), and defensemen Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body) and Parker Wotherspoon (upper body). Malkin, Rust, Karlsson, Letang and Wotherspoon will also be available Sunday; Kindel will remain out, along with forwards Noel Acciari (upper body), Anthony Mantha (lower body) and defenseman @Ryan Shea (upper body). The Penguins (41-23-16) have clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division and home ice in the Eastern Conference First Round. “Guys have been doing everything they can for this team,” coach Dan Muse said. “So, we have a lot of guys that been playing through a lot. They’re banged up. Right now, they’re day to day and we’ll continue to evaluate and make decisions going forward.” ... Forwards Rutger McGroarty, Joona Koppanen and Ville Koivunen were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. ... Forward Connor Dewar (lower body) is week to week.
Anaheim Ducks
Cutter Gauthier (upper body) and Radko Gudas (lower body) could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SNP) after each missed five games. Gauthier, a forward, was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 30. “Yep, that’s the plan,” Gauthier told reporters after practice Saturday. Gauthier has the most goals (38) by a Ducks player since Corey Perry scored 43 in 2013-14, and his 12 goals in March were also the most in any month since Perry had 15 in March of 2011. Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville also said Gudas "could play" after the defenseman and Ducks captain practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since sustaining an injury against the Calgary Flames on March 26. Gudas has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 55 games while averaging 16:18 of ice time.
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen (lower body) will not play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars announced before their 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. The team is hopeful the defenseman will be ready when the postseason begins April 18. "We'll see how the next three to four days go," coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We've got a week here to see how he feels and see if he gets back on the ice. We're hopeful, but we know it's not the regular season for sure." Heiskanen was injured during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. He has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) and is averaging 25:28 of ice time in 77 games this season. … General manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News on Friday that forward Roope Hintz (lower body) is doubtful to play before the start of the playoffs. Hintz has been out since March 6; he has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. "We'll get a better read here. We're kind of just going week by week with him and seeing where he's at," Nill said. Dallas will play Minnesota in the Western Conference First Round of the playoffs, with home-ice advantage still to be determined. Hintz's availability for Game 1 of the postseason is "still not definite," according to Nill. The Stars visit the Maple Leafs on Monday before their regular-season finale at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
Colorado Avalanche
Nazem Kadri (finger) did not play in the Avalanche’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The forward also missed a 3-1 win against the Flames on Thursday because of an injury he sustained during a 3-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. "He's going to miss some games here, and then hopefully we'll get him in before playoffs, like playing maybe next week," coach Jared Bednar said. Kadri, who was acquired from Calgary in a trade March 6, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games with Colorado. He had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games with the Flames prior to the trade. The Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … T.J. Hughes, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top NCAA men's ice hockey player, signed a one-year, entry-level contract Saturday that begins next season. The 24-year-old forward will join Colorado of the American Hockey League on a professional tryout for the remainder of the season. Hughes is second among NCAA players with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 40 games as a senior at the University of Michigan and was named Big 10 Player of the Year.