NHL.com staffers give thanks to hockey world in special roundtable 

The real NHL All-Stars
On the morning of Dec.17, 2023, 12 hours after the Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 7-0, I was rushed to the hospital for heart and kidney issues that would mark the beginning of the scariest period of my life -- a five-month span that included three hospital stints and a kidney procedure. I had to learn how to breathe properly again, how to eat and how to walk again. Through it all, the dozens upon dozens of supportive messages from players, coaches, GMs were truly overwhelming and humbling. The hockey community is a family. On my return to work for Game 4 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series in April, then-Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe started his postgame presser by welcoming me back. Cue the waterworks. But the true all-stars of the hockey world were my NHL.com teammates who were in my corner every step of the way and made the dark days brighter. As I got that raw adrenaline rush I still so cherish while in Florida listening to the national anthems prior to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers in June, I felt truly blessed to still be around to enjoy moments like this. And I could not have clawed my way back without the best teammates in hockey having my back. Eternally grateful. So, on this Thanksgiving, I again say a heartfelt (no pun intented) thank you to you all. I will never forget how you were there for me. Never. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer