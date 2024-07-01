NHL reveals home openers for 2024-25 season

The Florida Panthers will begin defense of their Stanley Cup championship against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 8, the first night of the 2024-25 NHL season in North America.
There will be two other games that night: The Utah Hockey Club will play their first-ever game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and the Seattle Kraken will host the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, who lost to the Panthers in seven games in the Cup Final, will open their season at home facing the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Oct. 9.
The 2024-25 regular season will begin Oct. 4-5 when the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres play two games at O2 Arena in Prague as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.
The full 1,312-game regular-season schedule will be released on Tuesday.
Here is the home opener for each of the 32 NHL teams:
Home Openers
Anaheim Ducks: Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. Utah Hockey Club
Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings (North American home opener)
Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Carolina Hurricanes: Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. San Jose Sharks
Colorado Avalanche: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets: Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Florida Panthers
Dallas Stars: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New York Islanders
Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Florida Panthers: Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Boston Bruins
Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 24 vs. San Jose Sharks
Minnesota Wild: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Montreal Canadiens: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (North American home opener)
New York Islanders: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Utah Hockey Club
New York Rangers: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Utah Hockey Club
Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Florida Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New York Rangers
San Jose Sharks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. St. Louis Blues
Seattle Kraken: Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues: Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Utah Hockey Club: Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Calgary Flames
Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey Devils
Winnipeg Jets: Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Blackhawks