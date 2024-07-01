NHL reveals home openers for 2024-25 season

The Florida Panthers will begin defense of their Stanley Cup championship against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 8, the first night of the 2024-25 NHL season in North America.

There will be two other games that night: The Utah Hockey Club will play their first-ever game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and the Seattle Kraken will host the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, who lost to the Panthers in seven games in the Cup Final, will open their season at home facing the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Oct. 9.

The 2024-25 regular season will begin Oct. 4-5 when the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres play two games at O2 Arena in Prague as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

The full 1,312-game regular-season schedule will be released on Tuesday.

Here is the home opener for each of the 32 NHL teams:

Home Openers

Anaheim Ducks: Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings (North American home opener)

Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes: Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. San Jose Sharks

Colorado Avalanche: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets: Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Florida Panthers

Dallas Stars: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New York Islanders

Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Florida Panthers: Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Boston Bruins

Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 24 vs. San Jose Sharks

Minnesota Wild: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Montreal Canadiens: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Dallas Stars

New Jersey Devils: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (North American home opener)

New York Islanders: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Utah Hockey Club

New York Rangers: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Florida Panthers

Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New York Rangers

San Jose Sharks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. St. Louis Blues

Seattle Kraken: Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues: Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild

Tampa Bay Lightning: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Utah Hockey Club: Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Calgary Flames

Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey Devils

Winnipeg Jets: Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Blackhawks