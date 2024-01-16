NHL, PWHL announce rosters for 3-on-3 Showcase during All-Star Thursday

Players from all 6 teams in women's league will compete in 20-minute game

PWHL-Roster-AST_Media
TORONTO -- The National Hockey League and the Professional Women’s Hockey League announced today the rosters for the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase™, taking place during NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase will see players from all six Professional Women’s Hockey League teams compete in a 20-minute game. The rosters, each comprised of 12 players (10 skaters and two goaltenders), have won a combined 146 Olympic and 46 World Championship medals as well as 17 NCAA Division I Championships. PWHL Special Advisor Cassie Campbell-Pascall (Team King) and New Jersey Devils Director of Player Development, Meghan Duggan (Team Kloss) will be behind the benches. The two teams have been named in honor of Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss -- PWHL Advisory Board members and long-time advocates of equality for women in sports.

Below are the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase Rosters:

Team King
Team Kloss
# Player, PWHL Team
# Player, PWHL Team
26 Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota (F)
25 Alex Carpenter, New York (F) 
21 Hilary Knight, Boston (F)
26 Emily Clark, Ottawa (F)
11 Alina Müller, Boston (F)
27 Taylor Heise, Minnesota (F) 
12 Kelly Pannek, Minnesota (F)
19 Brianne Jenner, Ottawa (F) 
29 Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal (F) 
20 Sarah Nurse, Toronto (F) 
40 Blayre Turnbull, Toronto (F)
11 Abby Roque, New York (F)
15 Savannah Harmon, Ottawa (D)
7 Laura Stacey, Montreal (F)
5 Megan Keller, Boston (D) 
23 Erin Ambrose, Montreal (D)
17 Ella Shelton, New York (D)
14 Renata Fast, Toronto (D)
2 Lee Stecklein, Minnesota (D)
3 Jocelyne Larocque, Toronto (D)
35 Ann-Renée Desbiens, Montreal (G)
29 Nicole Hensley, Minnesota (G)
31 Aerin Frankel, Boston (G)
38 Emerance Maschmeyer, Ottawa (G)

The 24 players were selected by the PWHL and include 17 of the 18 inaugural PWHL free-agent signings (New York’s Micah Zandee-Hart is unable to participate due to injury) and seven of the first twelve selections from the first-ever PWHL Draft, including all six first round picks.

Referees Samantha Hiller (Boulder, Colo.) and Elizabeth Mantha (Longueuil, Que.) and linespersons Alexandra Clarke (Weyburn, Sask.) and Kirsten Welsh (Blackstock, Ont.) – officials from the American Hockey League and the PWHL -- will officiate the game.

Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are on sale via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, and the event will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft and the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs. In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair.

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Information

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by

DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at https://events.nhl.com/.

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl\boston, @pwhl\minnesota, @pwhl\montreal, @pwhl\newyork, @pwhl\ottawa, and @pwhl\toronto.

