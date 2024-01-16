NHL, PWHL announce rosters for 3-on-3 Showcase during All-Star Thursday

The 24 players were selected by the PWHL and include 17 of the 18 inaugural PWHL free-agent signings (New York’s Micah Zandee-Hart is unable to participate due to injury) and seven of the first twelve selections from the first-ever PWHL Draft, including all six first round picks.

Referees Samantha Hiller (Boulder, Colo.) and Elizabeth Mantha (Longueuil, Que.) and linespersons Alexandra Clarke (Weyburn, Sask.) and Kirsten Welsh (Blackstock, Ont.) – officials from the American Hockey League and the PWHL -- will officiate the game.

Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are on sale via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, and the event will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft and the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs.

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Information

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by

DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at https://events.nhl.com/.

