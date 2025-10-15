Nine, NHL announce partnership to televise games in Australia

NEW YORK -- Nine and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a landmark media partnership that will bring the world's premier professional ice hockey league to Australian audiences free-to-air.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 18, 9GO! will broadcast a live NHL game every Saturday morning throughout the 2025/26 regular season. The partnership will deliver 21 regular-season games, giving Australian sports fans unprecedented access to the fast-paced, high-stakes action of the NHL. The action begins at 10:00 am AEDT on 9GO! and 9Now with a thrilling match-up between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings.

In a unique collaboration, Nine and the NHL have developed a bespoke broadcast feed specifically for the Australian market. Produced by NHL Productions in its state-of-the-art studio in New York City, the feed will provide viewers with a tailored experience, featuring:

● Dedicated commentators providing play-by-play commentary and analysis tailored for the Australian audience.

● Customised intermission coverage with in-depth analysis, player profiles and explainers on the rules of the game to engage both new and existing fans.

The 2025-26 NHL season is particularly significant as the League will pause from Feb. 6-24 as the world’s top NHL players compete in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Nine's commentary team will highlight this exciting storyline, connecting fans with the players who will be representing their countries on the world stage and building anticipation for Nine’s exclusive coverage of the Olympic Winter Olympics.

Brent Williams, Nine’s Director of Sport, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with the NHL to bring the fastest game on ice to Australian homes, free-to-air. This isn't just a broadcast - it's a tailored viewing experience. By creating a dedicated feed with local commentary and specialised content, we are committed to growing the sport in Australia and giving fans the best possible coverage. The link to the Winter Olympics provides a fantastic narrative that will build excitement for what is a huge event on the Nine calendar.”

“We are thrilled Nine shares our commitment to delivering live games to more fans across Australia,” said Daniel Kim, NHL Executive Vice President, Media & International Strategy. “The overwhelming success of the NHL Global Series Melbourne coupled with the growing enthusiasm for our grassroots, learn-to-play hockey initiatives and increasing social media engagement across our dedicated channels underscore the impact of our investment in Australia.”

In 2023, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes faced off in the NHL Global Series-Melbourne, the first-ever NHL games in the Southern Hemisphere featuring a pair of sold-out preseason games. The week-long celebration also included three days of the NHL Global Fan Tour, the League’s traveling fan festival, and coaching, officiating and youth hockey clinics.

St. Louis Blues forward Nathan Walker is the first player of Australian nationality to play in the League. He is currently in his eighth NHL season.