Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

Stankoven scores 2 for Stars in win against Wild

Recap: Stars @ Wild 9.29.24

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Logan Stankoven scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Casey DeSmith made 13 saves for Dallas (5-0-0).

Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves for Minnesota (2-2-0).

Arttu Hyry scored on the power play to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 6:41 of the first period.

Stankoven made it 2-0 Stars at 12:24 of the second period. Stankoven’s second goal made it 3-0 at 6:46 of the third period.

Marco Rossi scored on the power play at 11:36 for the Wild to make it 3-1. Travis Boyd scored just 24 seconds later at 12:00 to make it 3-2.

Colin Blackwell scored into an empty net for Dallas for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Sharks phenoms Celebrini, Smith hit 49ers game, Kempe rings Chargers siren

NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm returns to Bruins practice after 9-day absence

Hockeyville Hub: Elliot Lake

Xhekaj fined maximum for unsportsmanlike conduct in Canadiens game

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Sabres ‘ready to go’ with regular season set to start Friday against Devils

Training Camp Buzz: Pickard leaves Oilers preseason game after crease collision

Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates

Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return

Lightning season preview: Entering new era with Guentzel

Giroux, family happy to have Hockeyville just 6-hour drive from home

Markstrom ready for fresh start with Devils heading into Global Series Czechia