Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

Logan Stankoven scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Casey DeSmith made 13 saves for Dallas (5-0-0).

Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves for Minnesota (2-2-0).

Arttu Hyry scored on the power play to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 6:41 of the first period.

Stankoven made it 2-0 Stars at 12:24 of the second period. Stankoven’s second goal made it 3-0 at 6:46 of the third period.

Marco Rossi scored on the power play at 11:36 for the Wild to make it 3-1. Travis Boyd scored just 24 seconds later at 12:00 to make it 3-2.

Colin Blackwell scored into an empty net for Dallas for the 4-2 final.