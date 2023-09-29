Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut

Erik Karlsson made his debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Karlsson, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6, had one shot on goal and played 19:15. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman for the third time last season.

Drew O'Connor scored twice in the third period, and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

Tage Thompson scored, and Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Sabres.

Rakell gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 11:27 of the second period, but Thompson tied it 1-1 at 19:19.

O’Connor put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 at 8:48 of the third period before scoring an empty-net goal at 19:06 for the 3-1 final.