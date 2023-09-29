Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut

Latest News

pit_karlsson_roundup

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Erik Karlsson made his debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Karlsson, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6, had one shot on goal and played 19:15. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman for the third time last season.

Drew O'Connor scored twice in the third period, and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

Tage Thompson scored, and Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Sabres.

Rakell gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 11:27 of the second period, but Thompson tied it 1-1 at 19:19.

O’Connor put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 at 8:48 of the third period before scoring an empty-net goal at 19:06 for the 3-1 final.

Devils 3, Rangers 2: Tyler Toffoli scored his first goal for the New Jersey Devils in their victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Toffoli was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27,

Jesper Bratt and Michael McLeod scored, and brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had an assist for the Devils. Akira Schmid made 19 saves before being replaced midway through the second period by Erik Kallgren (19 saves)

Erik Gustafsson and Brennan Othmann each scored his first goal for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves on 21 shots before being replaced by Louis Domingue (four saves) to begin the third period. Gustafsson also had an assist.

Toffoli made it 1-0 at 18:50 of the first period, but Gustafsson, who signed a one-year contract with New York on July 1, tied it 1-1 at 9:47 of the second with a snap shot after a long passing sequence. It was the first shot against Kallgren.

The Devils went back in front 2-1 while playing 4-on-4 at 25 seconds of the third when Bratt beat Domingue on the first shot he faced.

McLeod’s empty-net goal extended it to 3-1 at 18:25 before Othmann scored at 19:24 for the 3-2 final.

Devils at Rangers 9.28.23

Capitals 4, Red Wings 3: The Washington Capitals scored four consecutive goals in their win against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena in Washington. 

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, Ivan Miroshnichenko had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for Washington. 

Robby Fabbri scored twice, Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Alex Lyon made 13 saves on 15 shots through two periods for Detroit before being replaced by Sebastian Cossa (12 saves) to start the third. 

Sprong, who played for Washington from 2020-22, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the second period before Nicklas Backstrom tied it at 7:38 on a deflected pass from Alex Ovechkin from the half-wall.

Wilson gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 12:31 with a slap shot following a face-off win in the right circle by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Rasmus Sandin extended it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:10 of the third before John Carlson made it 4-1 with the Capitals’ fourth consecutive goal at 16:11.

Fabbri scored at 16:56 and 18:47, both goals coming with Cossa pulled for the extra attacker, for the 4-3 final.

Red Wings at Capitals 9.28.23